Quantum Health executive wins Columbus CEO Volunteer of the Year award

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health , the category leader in consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination, announced today that Sandy Freer, the company's vice president of business partner relations, has been named Volunteer of the Year by Columbus CEO Magazine's 2021 Healthcare Achievement Awards.

Based on a review of nominations by a panel of distinguished judges, the Volunteer of the Year award recognizes individuals who have made a positive impact in the Columbus and Central Ohio community by donating time, expertise or money to support local healthcare organizations, patients and the community. As chair of Quantum Health's Quantum Cares Committee, Freer guides the company's philanthropic efforts, supporting the community through multiple nonprofit partnerships and relationships at the national and local levels.

"I am honored to receive this award and am so proud of our organization's commitment to giving back. Caring is at the heart of everything we do at Quantum Health. Just as we support our members through their healthcare journeys, we are equally dedicated to helping our local communities in need," said Freer.

With Freer's oversight, Quantum Health's community giving efforts include allowing employees five paid days off each year to volunteer. As a result of this benefit, employees contribute more than 3,000 hours of volunteer work each year to efforts such as:

Delivering Meals-on-Wheels, working in the Columbus Cancer Clinic Groceries-to-Go food pantry, and donating more than 200 pounds of personal care items for LifeCare Alliance ;

food pantry, and donating more than 200 pounds of personal care items for ; Volunteering at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective food bank;

food bank; Hosting monthly blood drives for the American Red Cross ; and

; and Collecting food, clothes, and other items throughout the year to support several organizations.

"Sandy and the Quantum Health team are incredible partners for us here at LifeCare Alliance. From delivering Meals-on-Wheels to supporting our annual event, to using L.A. Catering for their special employee events, the Quantum Health team has championed our mission to help serve all those in need and keep Central Ohio neighbors independent and in their own homes," said Chuck Gehring, president and CEO, LifeCare Alliance. "Sandy is a key part of this, along with the incredible leadership of Kara Trott and Shannon Skaggs, and we are blessed to have them here in Central Ohio!"

Freer's passion for volunteering runs deep: Both of her parents were active volunteers, and she became involved in philanthropic efforts at a young age. In addition to leading philanthropic efforts at Quantum Health, Freer is dedicated to her own personal volunteer initiatives. She estimates that she has contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours during her lifetime supporting organizations and initiatives outside of her work at Quantum Health.

"We are so proud that Sandy has been recognized for this award," said Shannon Skaggs, president, Quantum Health. "We believe Quantum Health's commitment to our community makes it easy for employees to give back and also contributes to our status as one of Central Ohio's best places to work. It's built into our DNA. We appreciate all that Sandy does for our organization, leading our associates in taking active roles in helping our communities thrive."

