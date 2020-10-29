Quantum Health Executives Win Top Regional Leadership Awards

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, today announced that its president, Shannon Skaggs, and its chief operating officer, Steven Knight, have earned two of the region's most prestigious leadership awards.

Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health, has been named one of the most admired executives in Central Ohio by Columbus Business First. Steven Knight, chief operating officer of Quantum Health, has been honored with a Smart 50 Award by Smart Business.

Shannon Skaggs has been named one of the most admired executives in Central Ohio by Columbus Business First. The Columbus Business First C-Suite Awards recognize the region's most accomplished business leaders. This peer-juried award showcases inspirational leaders and focuses on integrity and excellence.

Steven Knight has been honored with a Smart 50 Award by Smart Business. The Columbus Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in Central Ohio for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations.

"We are very proud that Shannon and Steven are being recognized for their exceptional leadership," said Kara Trott, founder and CEO of Quantum Health. "They are outstanding leaders with notable track records, and they continue to skillfully steer our company, our clients and our members — especially during this challenging year."

Skaggs, a 15-year Quantum Health veteran, oversees growth and innovation for the business. Under his leadership, the company has grown by double digits each year and now serves 1.7 million members from 350+ companies representing diverse industries. During Skaggs' tenure, Quantum Health has continually been recognized as one of Central Ohio's best places to work and has won numerous local and national awards.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Skaggs. "Navigating healthcare has never been more challenging than it is today. I am privileged to lead an organization committed to helping its clients and their employees — especially with the additional difficulties created by COVID-19. The steady growth of our industry underscores how essential our service is, and everyone on our team looks forward to continuing to meet this important need with passion and excellence."

Knight, leading Quantum Health's operational growth and people strategies, oversees the successful delivery of its industry-leading healthcare navigation and care coordination services and solutions. In his 13 years at Quantum Health, the company has seen its member Net Promoter Score® — the most transparent and universally respected way for industries to measure consumer satisfaction — steadily rise to 76, the highest score in the industry.

"This award is a great honor for me personally," said Knight. "But, more importantly, it's a reflection of Quantum Health's commitment to delivering remarkable results to employers, their employees and dependents. Everyone on our team is passionate about that commitment, and I'm proud that we continue to deliver a more effective healthcare experience and better outcomes to employees and their dependents."

Both Skaggs and Knight have nimbly and effectively adapted Quantum Health's business and team operations to align with the evolving needs presented by the ongoing pandemic. Under their leadership, Quantum Health continues to successfully serve its clients and members, ensuring they have exceptional support and access to care, including COVID-19 testing, virtual care and mental health assistance.

"We are thrilled to celebrate Shannon and Steven's many accomplishments," added Trott. "They inspire our teams, our clients and the industry with their passion for the business and their commitment to delivering an unparalleled customer experience. Under their guidance, we will continue to lead the industry and deliver remarkable results to our clients, their employees and their families."

ABOUT QUANTUM HEALTH

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to employee members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for employers. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in an employee's healthcare journey, which drives cost efficiencies and improved engagement.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Columbus, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has continually earned numerous business, leadership and cultural awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young, and it has been named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies in Inc. magazine's Inc. 5000 list. Inc., FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Best Workplace and a Great Place to Work - Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First magazine has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact:

Susan Simkins, Corporate Communications

Susan.Si[email protected]

Office: 800-257-2038, ext. 13494

SOURCE Quantum Health

Related Links

http://quantum-health.com

