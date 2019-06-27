Quantum Health Joins Inc. Magazine's 2019 Best Workplaces

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation company, announced today that it is one of Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2019.

The Inc. list is a comprehensive ranking of private companies that create exceptional workplaces through corporate culture, employee engagement and company benefits.

"We are honored to be nationally recognized for our culture and our teams," says Kara Trott, Quantum Health Founder and CEO. "Our people drive our business, and we have always focused on creating a dynamic and supportive workplace that enables them to be their best selves. Having such highly engaged and effective teams also enables us to serve our members to our highest potential and achieve consistent results for our clients, year after year."

Inc. nominates thousands of companies for the award each year, and 346 finalists were identified as Best Workplaces for 2019. To be considered, each nominated organization must complete an all-employee survey, conducted by Omaha's Quantum Workplace, that evaluates criteria including trust, management effectiveness, career development, employee benefits and perks, and confidence in the company's future. Inc. then ranks each organization using a composite score of survey results and overall benefits offered. All participating companies are required to be U.S.-based, privately held and independent.

Tony Callander, Quantum Health Vice President, Human Resources, says, "Our operational model reinforces the type of culture we strive to attain for both our clients and our people. As our company continues to grow, we'll build on the initiatives that will achieve even higher levels of engagement with our people."

A record number of companies competed for recognition in this fourth annual survey.

"With today's tight labor market, building a great corporate culture is more important than ever," says Inc. magazine editor in chief James Ledbetter. "The companies on Inc.'s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from."

Quantum Health, along with the other 2019 winners, is featured in the June issue of Inc. magazine and on Inc.com.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the healthcare industry's leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, delivering an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust. This enables employers to achieve industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of deep consumer research and the insights learned from working with over 170 companies, guiding millions of consumers and their providers through the healthcare and benefits journey.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for 10 years by Inc. 5000. FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for six years, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work for the past twelve years. To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

