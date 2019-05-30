Quantum Health Joins Top 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for Sixth Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's first and leading consumer navigation company, announced today that it has been named the 18th fastest growing women-owned/led company by the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) and Capital One. The annual award, in its twelfth year, features companies from a wide variety of industries, representing aggregate revenues of nearly $6 billion. 2019 represents Quantum Health's sixth year on the list.

Since founding the navigation services space in 1999, Quantum Health has grown steadily, with over 900 employees now serving hundreds of top employers and more than one million plan participants.

"We are honored to once again join the top 50 fastest-growing companies," says Quantum Health Founder and CEO Kara Trott. "Our research-based, consumer-centric model, coupled with our proven track record solving tough healthcare and benefits challenges for our clients, continues to fuel our growth and success. Healthcare is complicated and costly, and we excel at simplifying and optimizing the experience for our members. By helping members understand and use their healthcare and benefits more effectively, everyone wins—including our clients and their providers, who see better engagement, utilization and significantly reduced costs, year after year."

The company continually measures and validates its impact on reducing healthcare costs by conducting an independent actuarial review of its entire book of business. The most recent review—the company's tenth—again demonstrates that Quantum Health's results are sustainable, repeatable and consistent across industries, benefit plan structures and demographics across multiple years.

Trott continued, "We are incredibly proud of our results. No other company in the industry consistently measures—and delivers—multi-year cost savings across its entire book of business. And we are even more proud of our people and our culture. Our innovative, collaborative environment and state-of-the-art systems support highly effective teams focused on making a difference for our members and for our clients. Our people represent the best of the best—with industry smarts, deep clinical and technological expertise and a shared passion and commitment to helping our members, clients, providers and partners succeed. We look forward to many more years of growth ahead."

For its 2019 rankings, WPO, in partnership with Capital One, evaluated the top 50 women owned/led companies on growth from 2014 to 2018. Qualifying businesses must be privately held, woman-owned or led, with annual revenues exceeding $500,000. The top 50 companies were honored at the 2019 WPO Annual Conference at the Westin Charlotte on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the healthcare industry's leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, delivering an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust. This enables employers to achieve industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of deep consumer research and the insights learned from working with over 170 companies, guiding millions of consumers and their providers through the healthcare and benefits journey.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for 10 years by Inc. 5000. FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for six years, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work for the past twelve years. To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Cynthia Henry

Cynthia.Henry@Quantum-Health.com

614-846-4318 x 12924

SOURCE Quantum Health

Related Links

http://www.Quantum-Health.com

