Quantum Health reports record Net Promoter Scores® in 2020

DUBLIN, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the category leader in consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination, announced today that it received record-high Net Promoter Scores (NPS) last year from its 1.7 million members.

In a challenging pandemic year, Quantum Health's member NPS netted out at 77, the highest annual score in the company's 20-plus year history. And during the difficult initial phases of the pandemic, the company's scores exceeded 78 every month from April through July, reaching an astounding 81 in June and July.

"The past year has decisively reinforced the value of the guidance we provide to our members," said Steven Knight, chief operating officer for Quantum Health. "Despite the challenges COVID-19 has brought to healthcare delivery, we have remained laser focused on making sure our members get the care and assistance they need. We are honored to support them, and between our high Net Promoter Scores and the hundreds of thank-you notes and calls we regularly receive, we know we are making a difference."

Guiding members to the care and services they need and helping them early in the healthcare process delivers several clear advantages. In addition to making the overall healthcare experience easier and less confusing, Quantum Health ensures members use the right services at the right time, leading to improved outcomes and avoiding excessive costs.

This model in turn provides parallel advantages for employers and healthcare providers, including optimized benefit use, streamlined processes, better outcomes and reduced costs. It is not surprising, then, that Quantum Health also leads the healthcare navigation industry in client and provider NPS scores. In fact, Quantum Health remains the only company in the industry that consistently measures results for all three stakeholder groups: members, clients and providers.

NPS scores are the gold standard for measuring customer satisfaction across all industries. Leading companies use the NPS system to consistently deliver superior customer experiences and to fuel their innovation and continuously improve their processes and services. Quantum Health's Net Promoter Score rivals those of some of the world's best-regarded brands and is well above the healthcare industry's average of between 5 and 15.

Quantum Health's consistently high scores reinforce the company's commitment to creating a positive customer experience. Further evidence of this is Quantum Health's recent recognition as a 2021 Silver Stevie Award winner for Sales & Customer Service, and recognition as Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year from the Stevie® Awards.

"Quantum Health's NPS scores have increased every year since 2015, because caring for our members is the very heart of what we do, and we are purpose-built to ensure their continual satisfaction and positive results," said Knight. "We are committed to the goal that our members, clients and providers all receive a superior experience, and we are proud and grateful to count ourselves among the top consumer-centric companies in the world."

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health's proprietary Real-Time Intercept™ model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member's healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

