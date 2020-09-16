Quantum Innovations Inactivates COVID-19, Other Viruses and Bacteria With Fast, Compact Germicidal UVC Device

CENTRAL POINT, Ore., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Innovations, Inc. (http://qtmi.net), a pioneer of anti-reflective coating solutions and ophthalmic equipment, released to the market the FusionUV, a cutting-edge counter-top UVC disinfection unit, and currently has thousands of units deployed and in use by eye care professionals across the United States and around the world.

Germicidal UV irradiation uses short wavelength UVC to inactivate viruses while safely sealing the light in a convenient tabletop unit.

Unlike other germicidal UV devices, the American-made FusionUV doesn't use low-power LEDs to generate the energy required to inactivate COVID-19 and other viruses and bacteria. Instead, the FusionUV employs high-energy UVC bulbs to quickly and effectively disinfect objects placed inside the unit. Non-porous materials like eyeglass frames can be effectively treated in as little as two minutes, while porous materials like N95 masks can be disinfected in as little as three minutes.

The FusionUV has been tested for efficacy and validated by several leading institutions including The University of Tennessee and the University of Padova.

Unique to the FusionUV are the rods inside the box on which objects are placed. Other germicidal UV devices use glass or metal to support objects inside; unfortunately, UVC light cannot pass through those materials, resulting in poor, incomplete disinfection. Conversely, the FusionUV utilizes materials that allow UVC light to pass through, permitting total disinfection, even at the touch points.

Originally designed to address the need to disinfect eyeglass frames before and after patients handle them in office and retail settings, Quantum soon realized that there is a far greater need. Around the world and beyond the ophthalmic industry, individuals and companies alike are scrambling to find fast and affordable ways to protect their employees and customers from infection. With that understanding, Quantum rose to the occasion and created an entirely new company dedicated to perfecting and distributing germicidal UV solutions that are available to everyone. Quantum called that company Boon (Born Out Of Necessity).

In just a matter of weeks, Boon (https://boon.technology) went from an idea born out of the desire to serve communities in crisis to selling thousands of units around the world. Paula Lawson, long-time Quantum employee and current Boon General Manager, says, "We studied every detail and developed the best UVC germicidal light solution available today. This device is faster and more effective than other products and small enough to fit in nearly every environment, professional or otherwise. It's a consumer-priced UVC solution in a class that previously only included boxes that begin at triple the price."

Norm Kester, founder and CEO of Quantum Innovations, attributes Quantum's ability to quickly pivot to germicidal UVC to the effort and diligence of his employees. "It takes a lot of people all pulling in the same direction to accomplish what we've been able to in such a short time," says Kester. "I am thankful for their heart to help bring comfort and real solutions to everyone struggling to stay safe during the pandemic."

Media Contact

Dan Buck

Phone: (541) 608-7772

Email: [email protected]

