Quantum-Inspired Software Shatters Engineering Bottlenecks: BQP and Modovolo Are Rewriting the Aerospace Design Playbook

Powered by BQP's advanced computing platform, drone manufacturer Modovolo bypasses long design cycles to achieve state-of-the-art performance and scale physical hardware at unprecedented speeds.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BQP, a leader in quantum-accelerated simulation software, and Modovolo, a drone manufacturer building high-performance drones at radically-reduced cost, today announced a milestone in how quantum-inspired computing is disrupting heavy engineering.

By integrating BQPhy into Modovolo's pipeline, the companies bypassed the trial-and-error bottlenecks that plague heavy engineering, achieving state-of-the-art UAV performance in a fraction of the usual development window and gaining a scalable framework for future designs.

Modovolo, a drone manufacturer in the GENIUS NY program

The real barrier in A&D isn't a single simulation's speed, it's the trial-and-error process, as traditional CFD and structural tools limit engineers to testing only a handful of designs. BQPhy's QuantumNOW solver runs quantum-inspired algorithms on existing HPC/GPU infrastructure, compressing tens of thousands of simulations into a fraction of the usual time and compute.

"This isn't about making a single simulation marginally faster; it's about total design-space exploration," said Abhishek Chopra, Founder and CEO of BQP. "By running thousands of simulations simultaneously, BQPhy eliminates the traditional trial-and-error bottleneck. It gives forward-thinking manufacturers like Modovolo the power to discover radically optimized geometries that were previously computationally invisible, moving from software output to physical testing at a pace the industry hasn't seen before."

Modovolo's "performance-to-cost" philosophy, maximizing flight time and payload while cutting cost, shaped its new, patent-pending 3D-printed propellers, optimized using BQPhy.

"We have developed our own genetic algorithms for propeller optimization, which has produced some very high-efficiency designs," explains Justin Call, Co-Founder and CEO of Modovolo. "But relying on traditional optimization methods was incredibly time-intensive, due to the extremely large number of potential three-dimensional geometries for the propeller. Not only in terms of the number of man-hours but also in terms of compute, running them on our local servers would take many days to get to a single design, and more often than not, that design made no sense as calculations would get trapped in a 'local minima.' This would force us to re-run everything, and that could take weeks of work."

"Propeller design is particularly difficult with existing tools because, in addition to being an error-prone, lengthy process, these existing tools only consider a small number of variables. But a propeller blade has an infinite number of variables. At each point on the blade there are different stress points, aerodynamic considerations, performance changes. In order to truly increase performance, you need to contemplate all of these variables," explains Arion Mangio, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Modovolo. "BQPhy enabled us with the computational muscle, to explore an unprecedented number of design variables at once, solving our immediate performance bottlenecks and giving us a scalable engine to tackle our next generation of complex UAV systems."

Call added: "We had developed a proprietary process for 3D printing highly affordable propellers, but maximizing their performance through traditional tools was a slow, uphill battle. BQPhy acted as a true force multiplier, giving us a massive competitive leap in UAV market. With the BQP-developed propellers were are seeing large increases in flight time and payload lift capacity."

As fellow NY Ventures portfolio companies, BQP and Modovolo show deep-tech reshaping New York's manufacturing landscape, proof the quantum era's first ROI is happening now.

Media Contact:

Ludington Media on behalf of BQP, New York, NY, [email protected], 551-795-5950

About Modovolo: Modovolo builds high-performance drones at radically reduced cost. Its Modovolo Lift, the industry's first payload-centric design, flies hundreds of missions at a cost far below competitors, even from China. www.modovolo.com | Justin Call, [email protected], 315.225.1894

About BQP: BQP (BosonQ Psi) is a quantum-first simulation company building digital twin platforms for mission-critical applications, headquartered in Syracuse, NY, with a hub in Bangalore, India. Its BQPhy platform runs on today's infrastructure, no quantum hardware required. www.bqpsim.com

SOURCE BQP