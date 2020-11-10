Quantum Integration Announces Product Inventory is Available and Ready to Ship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Integration, following a successful Kickstarter campaign for its complete Internet of Things (IoT) platform for electronic enthusiasts, has begun shipping out its products to backers. For those who missed out on the initial campaign, the Quantum platform is now available for sale directly on their website at quantumintegrate.com.

Quantum Integration

"We're incredibly excited and want to extend our thanks and appreciation to all the backers of our Kickstarter campaign," says Michael Barnick, CEO of Quantum Integration. "The support we've received is nothing short of amazing and we are even more excited to see our community grow and the unique projects they build using the Quantum platform."

Quantum Integration has received recognition for its IoT Platform on several influential technology outlets, including IT Security News, and The Internet of All Things. Their early success shows the electronics enthusiasts community's demand for an end-to-end IoT platform that allows anyone, from novices to experts alike, to create complex projects without any coding knowledge.

"It is our goal to open up the world of hobby electronics to everyone, from school-age up," said Joeran Kinzel, co-founder of Quantum Integration. "We removed obstacles that have traditionally stood in the way of those interested but lacking the background knowledge traditionally required in this space. We look forward to watching our customer base grow over the next few years as the Quantum platform becomes a cornerstone of the maker community."

With a steadily growing base of supporters, Quantum is poised to be the go-to IoT platform for its low barrier of entry, appealing price point, ease of use, and its loyal community of electronics hobbyists who finally have a way to simply create without investing a lot of time into learning complex coding languages.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making! For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

