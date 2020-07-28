Quantum Integration Launches Its Complete IoT Platform on Kickstarter

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Integration is announcing the launch of its Kickstarter campaign for the Quantum platform, beginning Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Built from the ground up with a complete set of hardware and software, the Quantum platform allows anyone to build custom plug-and-play IoT devices that easily communicate with each other any way the user desires. With a graphical user interface for creating custom firmware for IoT devices and the applications that control them, programming is not required.

"We're incredibly excited to open up this kind of technology to the mainstream," says Michael Barnick, CEO and founder of Quantum Integration. "Hobby electronics and the IoT space in general can be intimidating for some, and platforms require a degree of programming knowledge. Our platform's features like the drag-and-drop App Builder and automated Firmware Generator make developing complex projects simple, and users easily create and take on their own projects in record time."

With a goal of $25,000, the Kickstarter campaign will run from July 28, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2020. Products will be ready to ship in September 2020.

Backers can choose from a variety of pledges, which are:

The Q-Server Central Core – The heart and power of the IoT platform which provides complete control of the entire IoT network.

– The heart and power of the IoT platform which provides complete control of the entire IoT network. Q-Client Builder Base – The easiest way for users to build their own custom IoT devices; can add virtually any sensor or device to the network.

– The easiest way for users to build their own custom IoT devices; can add virtually any sensor or device to the network. Starter Kit – A wide variety of electronic components ready for immediate use on the Quantum IoT platform.

Limited quantities at an incredible discount are available for early backers. For more information and to become a backer, visit the Quantum Kickstarter campaign.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to complete home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making!

For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

