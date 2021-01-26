Quantum Integration Provides a Simple, Code-Free Alternative to Tackling Complex DIY Projects

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Integration is showing off the versatility of its easy-to-use platform, which is simplifying the complex coding needed to control advanced DIY projects. Their latest project, in collaboration with Youbionic, a company that specializes in creating 3D-printed robotic hands, demonstrates how Quantum is able to replace the existing microcontroller with their simpler, code-free alternative.

Quantum Integration works with Youbionic in this functioning robotic hand.

The interchangeability of the platform demonstrates the power behind Quantum Integration's drag-and-drop interface, which has been widely praised by users for its intuitiveness and ease of use.

"This is a complex project even for the most experienced of users," according to Mike Barnick, CEO of Quantum Integration. "We took an existing, complex project that utilizes a sophisticated coding language and simplified it with our own wireless platform. We've included step-by-step instructions about the setup with Quantum, so now those with a passion for building can tackle just about any project without being held back by their lack of coding knowledge."

The robot and wearable Exo Hands are two projects that implement 3D printing, servos, potentiometers, and manual ranging code objects. The Exo Hand is a wearable glove that allows you to control the movements of the robot hand. Even for the most seasoned builders, creating this project with wireless capabilities is a challenge; Quantum is able to simplify the back end software by eliminating potential errors while compiling the code, achieved through simplified hardware configuration, firmware generation, and wireless connectivity.

To view the documentation on this build in detail, visit https://quantumintegrate.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/QP/pages/892633089/YouBionic+Hands.

See the full video here: https://youtu.be/4DGhhf7y3hY

For more information visit: https://quantumintegrate.com.

About Quantum Integration Inc.

The Quantum IoT platform enables electronics hobbyists to create wireless devices from a simple button to home automation and robots, and control it with custom apps and firmware without coding, all through a central server. The power of making! For more information, visit www.quantumintegrate.com.

