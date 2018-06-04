Quantum Joins iRODS Consortium; Testing Completed for Xcellis Scale-out NAS with iRODS Platform

[Click to tweet: Testing complete! Users can now deploy #Xcellis Scale-out NAS with @irods https://qntm.co/2IYWtRP @QuantumCorp @StorNext.]

iRODS open source data management can be deployed seamlessly in an existing infrastructure, creating a unified namespace and a metadata catalog of all the data objects, storage, and users on a system. The iRODS rule engine framework enables users to completely automate an organization's data management policy.

Quantum's Mark Pastor to Present at iRODS UGM 2018

Mark Pastor, Quantum's director of archive solutions, will present at the upcoming iRODS User Group Meeting (UGM) 2018 on the value Xcellis Scale-out NAS can bring to an iRODS environment.

Title: The Virtues of Combining Locally Managed Storage with iRODS

Date: Wednesday, June 6, 2018

Time: 10:30 a.m. EDT

Location: Durham Convention Center, Durham, North Carolina

For more information on iRODS and the iRODS consortium visit irods.org.

Supporting Quotes

Jason Coposky, executive director, iRODS Consortium

"Quantum is a leader in scale-out storage and they will offer great insight into their customers' data management needs. This is essential for software that is driven by the requirements of the user community. The addition of Xcellis Scale-out NAS to the body of product offerings that have been tested with iRODS shows great promise for the iRODS user community."

Mark Pastor, archive solution marketing director, Quantum

"The iRODS Consortium's efforts to create a more collaborative open source data management environment for research and business aligns perfectly with Quantum's StorNext-powered offerings such as Xcellis Scale-out NAS. Quantum's portfolio also includes enterprise class Scalar tape libraries as well as Lattus object storage, any of which could be used to augment the iRODS environment with a proven, tested solution that is easy of configure and integrate. We look forward to contributing to the development of the iRODS platform."

