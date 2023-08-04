Quantum Key Distribution Market To Reach USD 4821 Million By 2029, Witnessing A CAGR of 34.0% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Quantum Key Distribution market is segmented by application - Financial, Government, Military & Defense, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Internet & Telecom Category.

The global Quantum Key Distribution market was valued at USD 627 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 4821 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 34.0% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of Quantum Key Distribution Market

The increasing demand for secure communication across a number of sectors, including government, defense, banking, healthcare, and telecommunications, has fuelled the Quantum Key Distribution market

The need for sophisticated encryption techniques that can shield sensitive data from unauthorized access is growing as cyber threats and the usage of digital technology both increase. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Quantum Key Distribution market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF QUANTUM KEY DISTRIBUTION MARKET

There is a growing understanding that conventional encryption techniques might not be adequate to secure critical information as attackers become more sophisticated. QKD presents a promising response to these issues. QKD is becoming increasingly useful and economically viable as a result of ongoing developments in quantum technology, such as increased qubit stability and greater transmission lengths. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Quantum Key Distribution market.

Governments all around the globe have begun funding research and development projects because they understand how important quantum technologies are. The adoption and commercialization of QKD are anticipated to accelerate as a result of these expenditures. Working together to enhance QKD technology and investigate its possible uses are a number of businesses, academic institutions, and governmental organizations. These partnerships aid in the creation of standardized protocols and compatible products, which can stimulate market expansion. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Quantum Key Distribution market.

QKD can improve transaction security, particularly for online banking and electronic payment systems. Using QKD, banks may create secure channels of communication with their clients, guaranteeing the privacy of financial data and preventing unauthorized access or data breaches. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Quantum Key Distribution market. The existing protocol system for public-key encryption operates by creating difficult mathematical equations that are, in essence, incredibly time-consuming and difficult to solve. However, quantum computers will complete these computations in a matter of seconds, rendering current encryption techniques unusable against the more sophisticated quantum architecture systems.

For their complex ecosystems, businesses are using quantum key distribution techniques, and the majority of them are investing in space-based optical communication to build a worldwide quantum network with security applications. Solution providers are encouraged to implement new quantum cryptography technology in order to provide secure communication and data transmission networks on a worldwide scale by growing demand for cloud-based and real-time encryption software. During the projected period, this is anticipated to produce profitable prospects for the market for quantum key distribution.

KEY DISTRIBUTION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The market for quantum key distribution (QKD) is dominated by companies like Toshiba, ID Quantique, SeQureNet, Quintessence Labs, and MagiQ Technologies, among others. The top 5 corporations had around 81% of the market.

Service providers are mostly found in Europe and North America, where they account for more than 53% of the market. With a 42% market share, North America is the largest market. Asia-Pacific and Europe are following, with respective market shares of roughly 32% and 22%.

Throughout the study period, the military and defense sector will predominate

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key players

ID Quantique

SeQureNet

Quintessence Labs

MagiQ Technologies

Toshiba

QuantumCTek

Qasky

Qudoor

