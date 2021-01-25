Quantum Launches New Line of Hybrid Storage Arrays to Drive Performance and Scalability for Data-Intensive Workloads

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO), a global leader in data and storage management solutions for unstructured data, today announced the launch of the H2000 Series of hybrid storage arrays to provide customers with cost-effective performance, ease of use, and scalability for data-intensive workflows. Marking a significant increase in performance on previous generation systems, the H2000 Series is designed to leverage both SSD and HDD media to align performance, capacity, and cost with the demands of business applications. Its tight integration with Quantum's StorNext® File System enables end users to achieve higher levels of productivity without compromise.

The H2000 Series launch follows Quantum's announcements in November 2020, when it unveiled its strategy to offer solutions on a subscription basis, enabling end users to realize the value of the expanded software solution portfolio in support of unstructured data across its lifecycle. The introduction of the H2000 Series demonstrates Quantum's commitment to delivering industry-leading unstructured data solutions that align with organizations' needs.

"We made a big commitment to our customers when we introduced the software subscription license based on capacity last year," said Ed Fiore, Vice President/General Manager, Primary Storage at Quantum. "Since then, we've focused on new developments that address their needs for expanded capacities, real-time search and analytics, and other functionalities. By introducing the H2000 Series we can help our customers deliver and extract the full value of these software-based propositions, empowering their future workflows and performance needs."

High Performance For Dynamic Workloads With a Flexible, Highly Available Design

Providing the foundation for future scalable deployments in StorNext environments, the H2000 Series provides maximum throughput and sequential I/O performance for accelerated media production workflows, offering enterprises, studios, and broadcasters a competitive edge.

The H2000 Series can be configured with high-performance SSD storage or high-capacity HDD storage, and with either fiber channel or Ethernet connectivity to meet the needs of any customer environment. It's based on the same software-defined architecture used in Quantum's award-winning F-Series line of NVMe storage servers, and both the F-Series and the H2000 Series can be deployed as part of a StorNext file system cluster.

"The volume of unstructured data that organizations are creating can impede their ability to make use of their data efficiently," said Noemi Greyzdorf, Director of Product Marketing at Quantum. "The H2000 Series represents a generational upgrade, providing better storage capacity and access, while enabling customers to fully tap into their software subscription license through its tight integration with the StorNext 7 file system. It's a win-win for everyone."

Additional Resources

For more about the H2000 Series: https://www.quantum.com/h2000-series

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including cost effectiveness, performance and scalability of the H2000 that customers may experience. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the impact of Covid-19 on our business and other risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Public Relations Contact:

Kerry Quintiliani

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

[email protected]

t +1 310 773 3763

SOURCE Quantum Corp.