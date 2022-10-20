Quantum Leaders Convene for the Largest Cybersecurity and Exhibition of its Kind

Produced By Inside Quantum Technology, IQT Features 80+ Speakers, 40 Topics, 9 Verticals And 20 Exhibitors

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the banking industry to national security and even cryptocurrencies, quantum computing and quantum security has found itself a major talking and planning point for Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Now thanks to Inside Quantum Technology, leaders from the quantum and cybersecurity space will come together in the largest gathering of knowledge and expertise on the subject to date.

Inside Quantum Technology

Inside Quantum Technology is the first international conference and exhibition focused on Quantum and Quantum Cybersecurity. Nine vertical topics encompassing more than 40 panels and talks, curated by IQT Research's Lawrence Gasman, will provide attendees with a deep understanding on the current impact of quantum technology on cybersecurity and how it will evolve. Cybersecurity is of growing importance to business, government, and the intelligence/military in a world of hacking and geopolitical instability.

Taking place from October 25-27 at The Conference Center (646 11th Ave.) , Inside Quantum Technology will feature 80+ speakers from the likes of the well-known like Wells Fargo, Cisco, BT, etc. and quantum specific companies doing amazing things for Fortune 500 companies and government entities.

Key topics include fireside chats and presentations ranging from Quantum Safe, Quantum Photonics, QKD, Quantum Networking, Post Quantum Encryption, QRNGs, Quantum Sensors and Cryptocurrency. A complete list of talks and speakers is found here.

The event's title sponsor, Post-Quantum and its chairman Andersen Cheng will deliver the opening keynote on Monday, October 25. Other topic and vertical speakers include:

Jens Backes - Director, Finalta by McKinsey

Itan Barnes - Cyber Risk Services at Deloitte

Peter Bordow - Senior Vice President, Wells Fargo

Rosario Cammarota - Principal Engineer, Intel Labs

Ann Cox - QIS (Quantum Information Science) Technical Lead, Department of Homeland Security

Taher Elgamal - CTO of Security, Salesforce

Tommy Gardner - CTO, HP Federal

Andrew Lord - Senior Manager of Optical Networks, BT

Michael Osborne - CTO of Quantum Safe, IBM

Dapeng Wang - Dev. Engineer, ING

A complete list of sponsors can be found here: https://iqtevent.com

Complete registration information is available here: https://iqtevent.com/fall/register/

