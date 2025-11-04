Quantum Leaders Reunite at Q2B 2025 Silicon Valley as QC Ware Launches End-User Day to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption

Visionary innovators, global experts, and industry pioneers collaborate to translate quantum potential into enterprise value

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware, a global leader in quantum and high‑performance classical computing software and services, today announced the ninth annual Q2B (Quantum to Business) Silicon Valley conference. Widely recognized as the premier global event for applied quantum technologies, this year's Q2B will be held December 9–11 at the Santa Clara Convention Center with "The Roadmap to Quantum Value" as its theme.

Q2B 2025 will gather top industry executives, scientists, startups and policymakers advancing quantum computing, optimization, sensing and communication. New this year, QC Ware is introducing a dedicated 'End‑User Day' on December 11, a program focused on hands‑on training, practical tutorials and real‑world use cases designed to help non‑experts and enterprise professionals understand how quantum and hybrid computing can deliver business impact today. This initiative underscores QC Ware's commitment to translating scientific advances into actionable quantum computing cloud services and enterprise value.

Sponsors for Q2B 2025 include Google Quantum AI, AWS, Quantum Delta NL, Classiq, Quantinuum, Horizon Quantum, Infleqtion, Q‑CTRL, Quantum Machines, QuEra Computing, IQM, Rigetti, Quantum Computing Inc. and many others. Over the three-day event, participants will experience keynote sessions, live demonstrations and panels that explore the expanding intersection of quantum optimization, artificial intelligence and high‑performance computing (HPC).

"Quantum computing is transitioning from experimental research to practical enterprise deployment," QC Ware CEO Matt Johnson said. "Q2B is designed to unite leaders from across industries to share lessons, tools and strategies that accelerate this transformation. By combining quantum and classical advances through our hybrid HPC approach, we're empowering companies to realize tangible value from quantum‑ready applications right now."

Three Days of Quantum Speaker Insights and Networking

The 2025 conference will bring together many founders, venture capitalists, academics, government leaders and C-suite executives from Fortune 500 companies and feature more than 100 speakers. Program highlights include deep dives into quantum algorithms, error correction, quantum machine learning and government‑funded initiatives. Key sessions will also address industry verticals such as materials design, finance, logistics and energy—areas where hybrid quantum‑classical solutions are already demonstrating impact.

One such session, sponsored by the newly founded, Copenhagen-based VC firm 55 North, will feature a keynote by its Chief Science Officer and General Partner Helmut Katzgraber. Known for his research in computational physics, spin glass theory and quantum computing, Katzgraber joined 55 North this past September to accelerate innovation in quantum and adjacent technologies.

"As a proud sponsor of Q2B25 Silicon Valley —the premier event for quantum technologies— we look forward to engaging with leading startups from around the world and the visionary founders pushing the field forward," 55 North Founding Partner Owen Lozman said. "Helmut G. Katzgraber, our founding partner, will highlight our investments in cutting-edge science and impactful investments through our new €300M ($348.4) million quantum-focused fund, which just had its first close with €134 ($155.5) million."

This year's program will also place special emphasis on quantum error correction, HPC integration, quantum sensing and quantum communications—all critical for advancing the commercial viability of quantum technologies. Government programs and initiatives will be a central focus, reflecting the growing investments in quantum research for both national security and economic development.

The lineup of distinguished speakers presenting on key topics includes:

John Preskill – Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director, Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at California Institute of Technology;

Scott Aaronson, David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center, University of Texas at Austin;

Edward Farhi, Principal Scientist, Google;

Ryan Babbush, Director of Research, Quantum Algorithms & Applications, Google Quantum AI

Dr. Joe Fitzsimons – CEO, Horizon Quantum; and

Olivier Ezratty, Academic, Co-Founder of Quantum Energy Initiative.

End-User Day and Startup Pitch Competition Spotlight Quantum Innovation

End-User Day on December 11 will feature a dedicated program for industry end users, including hands-on quantum master classes, practical tutorials and real-world use case discussions. Designed to make quantum more accessible to non-experts, this day offers a lower-cost ticket option, making it easier for business and technical professionals to explore how quantum computing and technologies can impact their fields.

Equally important at the conference and fundamental to its mission to foster innovation, Q2B25 will once again feature the Startup Pitch Competition , presented by QAI Ventures on December 9. It will give early‑stage companies a platform to showcase breakthroughs to investors, researchers and corporate partners.

To learn more about the program and register for Q2B25 Silicon Valley, visit https://q2b.qcware.com/conference/2025-silicon-valley/ .

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a global leader in software and services at the forefront of quantum and classical computing. The company delivers meaningful enterprise value today while building the foundation for the quantum computing breakthroughs of tomorrow. With a team of top experts in quantum optimization, machine learning, chemistry simulation and high-performance classical systems, QC Ware bridges the gap between cutting-edge research and commercial deployment—helping enterprises extract competitive advantages now rather than waiting for the full scale of quantum potential to develop. Through its quantum computing cloud services, QC Ware enables organizations to access and integrate hybrid quantum-classical workflows and applications across industries ranging from materials design and finance to logistics and energy. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, QC Ware also serves customers in Europe through its subsidiary in Paris and in Asia through its business-development office in Tokyo.

QC Ware also organizes and hosts Q2B, a global series of conferences that convene industry, academic, and government leaders to explore real-world applications of quantum computing—held annually in Silicon Valley, Paris and Tokyo. Further information can be found at https://www.qcware.com/ and https://q2b.qcware.com/ .

