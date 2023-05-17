Quantum Machines and ParTec Introduce QBridge -- a Universal Integration Software Solution for HPC and Quantum Computers

Quantum Machines and ParTec will showcase their solution at ISC 2023 in Hamburg, Germany, May 21 to 25.

TEL AVIV, Israel and MUNICH, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines and ParTec have announced a co-developed universal software solution for the tight integration of quantum computers into high-performance computing (HPC) environments. QBridge is a first-of-its-kind commercially available solution that enables multiple HPC users to seamlessly execute hybrid workflows across HPC-classical and quantum computing resources. This advancement is a key requirement and a major step towards achieving quantum advantage. The first installation of the solution will be at the Israeli Quantum Computing Center (QCC) during the second half of 2023.

Quantum computers are significantly different from classical computers in terms of their architecture and programming paradigm, making it challenging to integrate them seamlessly into existing HPC infrastructure. QBridge is tightly integrated with Quantum Machines' OPX, a unique classical-quantum controller, empowering HPC users to tackle the complex task of improving performance from hybrid classical-quantum systems. For quantum computing researchers and builders, it opens the door for programming advanced multi-qubit algorithms that require robust classical processing.

"ParTec has a long history and extensive experience in enabling hybrid, modular computing capabilities. Quantum computers will be an essential element of any future heterogeneous supercomputer. We are excited to partner with Quantum Machines and are proud to spearhead this development," says Bernhard Frohwitter, CEO of ParTec AG.

QBridge combines ParTec's vast experience in building best-in-class heterogeneous HPC systems and developing software for their integration with Quantum Machines' world-leading quantum control solutions. QBridge is a software solution that extends standard HPC schedulers to interface with Quantum Machines' advanced HPC-ready control platform - OPX. Jointly with OPX, QBridge enables the organic management of quantum computers as yet another resource in the supercomputing center.

"As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the field of quantum computing, it's imperative that we focus on simplifying its convergence with HPCs," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "We're pleased to join forces with ParTec, combining their experience in the HPC market with our deep understanding of quantum computing. Together we aim to accelerate the realization of seamless quantum-HPC integration."

Key Features & Benefits of QBridge

Co-scheduling of HPC-classical and quantum resources

Enables low-latency and efficient execution of hybrid workflows on scalable, heterogeneous HPC compute resources

Dynamic circuit execution on Quantum Machines' state-of-the-art pulse processor

QPU virtualization: Maximum utilization of scarce quantum resources through concurrent HPC job execution and classical-quantum workloads

A flexible stack that caters to various user types from circuit-level for algorithm developers to low-level pulse control for quantum researchers

Transparency and flexibility of the quantum stack, maximizing usability, and providing insights into the quantum system

About Quantum Machines:

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

About ParTec:

ParTec designs, builds, and supports purpose-built supercomputing solutions. As a hardware-agnostic system provider, ParTec AG works with leading technology companies, integrating a broad range of products and technologies of different origin and maturity into total systems solutions, including novel computing technologies like quantum computing. The foundation of ParTec's approach is the Modular Supercomputing Architecture, which was developed in collaboration with the Jülich Supercomputing Centre as a novel heterogeneous system design for high-performance computing.

