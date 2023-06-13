Quantum Machines and QuantWare Partner to Offer Pre-integrated Control and QPU Solutions

The first ever pre-combined cutting-edge Quantum Processing Unit (QPU) and Quantum Control system will provide users an off-the-shelf solution that accelerates advanced quantum experimentation and development

TEL AVIV, Israel and DELFT, Netherlands, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development and implementation of quantum computers, and QuantWare , the leading provider of superconducting quantum processors (QPUs) today announced a partnership aimed at enabling companies as well as researchers, to dramatically accelerate their development. The partnership will offer customers a QPU that's pre-integrated with a control system out-of-the-box. Additionally, as part of this partnership, QuantWare (QW) is using OPX+, QM's control system, for their own lab infrastructure, while QM is using QW's QPUs to build Israel's first functional quantum computer.

Building a quantum computer is a time and resource intensive process. Today, teams are forced to make major investments to integrate their QPUs with quantum control systems. The partnership between Quantum Machines and QuantWare now makes it possible to quickly and seamlessly go from a QPU to a working quantum computer that is capable of running advanced quantum algorithms.

Quantum Machines and QuantWare deliver a large-scale QPU and a state-of-the-art control system that are already integrated ahead of time. Users of QuantWare's 25-qubit Contralto QPU will gain access to the powerful OPX+ quantum control solution, allowing them to fully leverage their QPU's potential and accelerate R&D cycles. Users also gain access to Quantum Machines automated calibration features, namely, storing and tracking calibrated parameters of superconducting quantum chipsets by QuantWare; Automatic generation of QUA configuration and QUA macros based on calibrated parameters, pulse specifications and connectivity specifications; and Controlling static control electronics (e.g. local oscillators). This can save hours and days spent on manually calibrating the system and ensure that the QPU remains on parameters during runtime.

"We provide the ideal quantum control systems that make it seamless to realize the potential of any QPU our customers have," said Itamar Sivan, CEO of Quantum Machines. "Therefore, it is natural for us to partner with QuantWare to allow their customers to accelerate the commercialization of quantum computing by significantly cutting the time from an algorithm idea to its actual realization. Pairing the quantum control layer we provide with QuantWare's multi-qubit QPU will enable developers and researchers to move from paper to practice at a lightning pace, reducing the labor intensiveness of the integrations."

"Achieving useful quantum computation is a huge challenge that requires collaboration - like the one we are currently establishing with Quantum Machines," said Matthijs Rijlaarsdam, CEO of QuantWare. "The combination of our Contralto QPU and the OPX+ provides our customers with an incredibly powerful and versatile system out of the box. This Open Architecture approach further lowers the barrier for our customers to build large setups for applications reaching from research to commercial HPC integration. "

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) accelerates the realization of practical quantum computing that will disrupt all industries. Our comprehensive portfolio includes state-of-the-art control systems and cryogenic electronic solutions that support multiple quantum processing unit technologies. QM's OPX family of quantum controllers leverages unique Pulse Processing Unit (PPU) technology to deliver unprecedented performance, scalability, and productivity. Easily programmable at the pulse level or gate level (standard de facto OQASM3), OPX runs even the most complex quantum algorithms right out of the box – including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, mid-circuit frequency tracking, and more. With hundreds of deployments, Quantum Machines' products and solutions have been widely adopted by national and academic research labs, HPC centers, quantum computer manufacturers, and cloud service providers. For more information, please visit quantum-machines.co

About QuantWare

QuantWare is a TU Delft / QuTech spin-out that develops, designs and fabricates scalable, superconducting quantum processors. By supplying these processors to third parties, QuantWare allows them to build a quantum computer for 1/10th the cost of competing solutions. The company develops technology that will massively scale the number of qubits in a single processor, to create processors that can perform useful quantum computation in the near term. https://www.quantware.eu/

