Quantum Machines Expands Global Presence with New Headquarters in Germany

Quantum Machines

25 Oct, 2023, 07:39 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and STUTTGART, Germany, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines (QM), the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development of practical quantum computers, today announced the establishment of its new entity, QM Technologies GmbH, a Quantum Machines company in Germany. With the company's German headquarters strategically located in Stuttgart, Quantum Machines continues its international expansion, leveraging access to local talent in the quantum field and benefiting from proximity to many of its European customers.

In May, the German government announced plans to invest €3bn to develop a universal quantum computer by 2026. By building a quantum computer, the project aims to trigger yet further investment in the industry. Germany's Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger reportedly said that quantum technology is crucial for the country's technological sovereignty.

Quantum Machines' expansion into Germany underscores the company's dedication to creating a global quantum community and enhancing its position as a key player in the quantum computing revolution. The new German entity is Quantum Machines' second European hub, joining its existing entity in Denmark. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Quantum Machines employs local teams in nine countries including the US, Canada, France, Japan, and Australia.

"Germany has been a leader in quantum research for decades, and today, with an incredible tailwind from its government, is also becoming a leader in the quantum industry," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "Our German site will serve as a pivotal hub for our growing team, propelling Quantum Machines to new heights in the quantum computing landscape."

"The market for advanced quantum control solutions is growing both in Germany and in its neighboring countries, including Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and many more," said Jörn Höpfner, Scientific Business Development Manager for Quantum Machines, DACH. "Our center in Stuttgart further strengthens our connections with European customers and partners as we continue to drive our business forward."

As Quantum Machines continues to push the boundaries of quantum control technology, the establishment of its GmbH entity represents a significant milestone in the company's journey.

About Quantum Machines
Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

