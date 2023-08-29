Quantum Machines Introduces OPX1000 - The Quantum Control Solution for Large-Scale Quantum Computing

OPX1000 provides the industry's most advanced control solution and can scale to 1000 qubit quantum computers and beyond

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines , the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development of practical quantum computers, today launched its new advanced quantum control solution, OPX1000. Designed for quantum computers at scale, OPX1000 leads the industry across key performance metrics including feedback capabilities, runtime, analog performance and channel density. Building on the company's proven technology which is currently used in over 200 quantum computing facilities, OPX1000 is the ideal control solution for builders of the largest and most advanced quantum computers in the world. The solution is now being deployed with select customers at leading quantum research laboratories and will be generally available later this year.

Quantum Machines' OPX1000 is a modular quantum controller that provides industry-leading channel density and analog performance to cost-effectively scale control of quantum computers to 1000 qubits and beyond.

Major technology companies like IBM and Microsoft have unveiled ambitious roadmaps to build quantum computers with over 100,000 qubits in the next decade. As the industry steadily progresses towards practical large-scale quantum computers, laboratories around the world will have systems with hundreds and even thousands of qubits within the next few years. Running a system at this scale requires a quantum control solution that provides stellar performance, while supporting advanced capabilities like automated setup, embedded calibration, real-time error correction and more.

OPX1000 is a state-of-the-art modular quantum controller featuring up to 64 output and 16 input channels in only 3 rack units (U) - the highest in-class density of control and readout channels. Moreover, multiple OPX1000 units can be connected to cost-effectively control the biggest quantum processing units (QPUs) of today as well as the ones planned for the coming years. This third-generation platform builds on the success of Quantum Machines' previous OPX controllers, which are already in use by hundreds of leading research labs, HPC centers, and quantum computer manufacturers.

"OPX1000 is a game-changer for large-scale quantum computing," said Itamar Sivan, CEO and co-founder of Quantum Machines. "With the highest channel density in the industry, an analog frontend that is tailored for quantum computing rather than general RF equipment, unmatched real-time performance and datacenter reliability, it offers a cost-effective solution for scaling quantum computers to thousands of qubits without compromising on performance. Thanks to the OPX+, some of our world-leading customers could overcome many of the most pressing bottlenecks for building useful quantum computers. Now, with the OPX1000, we bring these capabilities into the required scales of the biggest QPUs expected in the coming years. By helping every organization across the globe that wishes to build a quantum computer, we are able to push the entire field forward, and thereby are truly accelerating the realization of useful quantum computers."

OPX1000 utilizes QM's unique Pulse Processing Unit (PPU), which optimizes the integration of quantum operations with ultra-fast classical processing. The system combines parametric pulse generation, real-time, Turing-complete classical computing, as well as on-the-fly pulse manipulations, and comprehensive control flow capabilities. OPX1000 is programmed using QM's intuitive pulse-level language - QUA, or at the gate level using the OpenQASM3 to QUA compiler extension, which allows complex quantum algorithms to be run right out of the box.

OPX1000 will be on display at SQA 2023, Aug. 29 - Sept. 1 in Munich, Germany; and at the IEEE Quantum Week, Sept. 17-22, in Washington DC.

