Quantum Machines Introduces QDAC-II Compact and QSwitch - Ultra-Low-Noise Quantum Electronics Solutions

News provided by

Quantum Machines

06 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The DC and low-frequency voltage source and breakout box are designed for quantum computing at scale, supporting high channel density with minimal rack space

TEL AVIV, Israel and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Machines, the provider of breakthrough quantum control solutions that accelerate the development of practical quantum computers, today announced the addition of two new high-density solutions to its industry-leading quantum electronics product family.

Quantum Machines' QDAC-II Compact, an ultra-stable, ultra-low-noise voltage source, and QSwitch, an easy-to-use, software-controlled breakout box

QDAC-II Compact is a versatile, ultra-stable, ultra-low-noise 24-channel voltage source for tuning superconducting and spin qubits for optimal performance. It retains all the features of the best-selling QDAC-II, but with more compact dimensions, fitting into one fourth the space (1U).

QSwitch is an easy-to-use, software-controllable breakout box with 240 relays. Users can pre-program experiments and quickly switch between setups and instruments, saving valuable research and development time.

QDAC-II Compact and QSwitch can each be used stand-alone or connected in series via a single 24-pin cable.

Key Benefits:

  • Optimal Signal Integrity: Delivers ultra-low noise, minimal crosstalk, and minimal transients for reliable qubit operation.
  • Versatility: Switchable between fast tuning and ultra-stable operation points, ideal for the operation of quantum processors.
  • Timesaving: Incorporates numerous pre-programmed functions, such as gate-leakage detection and virtual gate scans to speed experiment setup time and reduce costs.
  • Software Control: Allows remote experiment control by SCPI commands, Python, or QCoDeS.
  • Easy to Use: Includes flexible, low-noise cable assembly and setup instructions to implement your experiment scripts within minutes.

"QSwitch and QDAC-II Compact embody our dedication to providing streamlined, space-saving solutions without compromising on performance," said Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. "The ability of both new solutions to be stacked and operated cohesively with multiple OPX1000 units exemplifies our focus on scalable quantum computing, allowing for the seamless expansion and sophistication of control systems."

QDAC-II Compact and QSwitch will be displayed at the APS March Meeting in Minneapolis, Minnesota from March 3-8, 2024, at booth #1317.

For more information about QSwitch, QDAC-II Compact and other quantum control and electronics solutions visit us at: https://www.quantum-machines.co/

About Quantum Machines

Quantum Machines (QM) drives quantum breakthroughs that accelerate the realization of practical quantum computers. The company's Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) fundamentally redefines the control and operations architecture of quantum processors. The full-stack hardware and software platform is capable of running even the most complex algorithms right out of the box, including quantum error correction, multi-qubit calibration, and more. Helping achieve the full potential of any quantum processor, the QOP allows for unprecedented advancement and speed-up of quantum technologies as well as the ability to scale to thousands of qubits. Visit us at: www.quantum-machines.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2335149/Quantum_Machines.jpg

