Quantum Metric Adds Tech Visionary John Chambers to Board of Directors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, announced today that John Chambers, current Founder and CEO of purpose-driven venture firm JC2 Ventures and former Executive Chairman and CEO of global IT leader Cisco, will join the company's Board of Directors. In his current role, Chambers helps startups from around the world grow and scale. As an investor in Quantum Metric and mentor to its CEO, Mario Ciabarra, Chambers will support the company's endeavors to scale Continuous Product Design across the globe as brands worldwide continue to adapt to the fundamental digital shift in customer engagement accelerated by COVID-19. This news comes on the heels of the company solidifying its status as the first tech unicorn of 2021 with a $200 million Series B funding round in early January 2021.

"Every company needs to become a technology company if they want to succeed in the digital era, and the need for tools that facilitate digital transformation, optimization, and innovation has increased exponentially as CEOs continue to recognize that fact," said Chambers. "I've had the pleasure of mentoring Mario for over four years and believe in the vision and strategy he brings to his team. Under his leadership, Quantum Metric is solving the complexities associated with digitization in a way that I truly believe will fundamentally change the market, and I am confident this newly minted unicorn will achieve success as a valuable solution for enterprises all around the world."

According to a recent forecasting report from Gartner, Inc. , worldwide IT spending is projected to total $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2% from 2020. The unprecedented speed of digital transformation over the past year has set the standard and, according to Gartner, it remains imperative for global businesses to accelerate digital plans by at least five years to survive in a post-COVID-19 world.

Over the course of three decades, Chambers led Cisco from $70M in sales to $48B, 400 employees to 75,000, and reached upwards of 180 acquisitions, ultimately making Cisco the world's frontrunner in IT and positioning it as one of the most valuable companies in the world. His continued ventures have collectively established Chambers as one of the most influential leaders the technology industry has ever seen.

Joining Lonne Jaffe, Managing Director at Insight Partners, and Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric, on the Board of Directors, Chambers will help to continue identifying opportunities for the future, with a particular focus on Quantum Metric's leading agile approach to the product life cycle, Continuous Product Design (CPD). CPD provides a data-driven and customer-defined approach to building and rapidly iterating digital products that help companies to overcome organizational silos, streamline priorities, and deliver products that improve the business and customer experience. It has already proved to be a massive success, alleviating the pressures associated with consumers' accelerated demand and heightened standards for brands' digital transformations amid COVID-19.

"To say that I am delighted to welcome John Chambers to our board is an understatement," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "As my mentor, friend, and the model inspiration to tech entrepreneurs everywhere, John brings in heightened expertise and leadership capabilities that are essential for our larger team through enormous transition and digital transformation. Having had the opportunity to collaborate with John over the past several years, I can attest to the impact he has already had on Quantum Metric's growing footprint, and I am truly excited for all that's ahead as he now becomes a formal member of our team."

Quantum Metric nearly doubled its reported revenue for the year ending on December 31, 2020, and recent market signals point to a continued rise, as the company aids the world's most established brands and enterprises in making the accelerated move towards digital.

For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

SOURCE Quantum Metric

Related Links

http://www.quantummetric.com

