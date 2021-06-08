Quantum Metric Announces Availability on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced it has launched its solution on Salesforce AppExchange. Through this strategic integration, customers now have the ability to leverage Quantum Metric's Continuous Product Design (CPD) technology to identify, isolate and solve customer experience issues, all without leaving the Salesforce platform.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Quantum Metric is currently available on AppExchange at appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000G0z85UAB

A recent Salesforce report found 79 percent of service professionals say it's impossible to provide great service without a complete view of customer interactions. Quantum Metric's integration arms service representatives with visibility and real-time data and insights to help customers more efficiently.

This report also found 63 percent of agents reported having difficulty balancing speed and quality when managing customers who demand quick resolutions. Quantum Metric's CPD technology offers a streamlined communications solution for today's service professionals, reducing the data silo between the contact center and technical teams, as well as the rest of the business. By connecting real-time customer impact to every phase of the product life cycle, CPD can help companies learn faster, deliver better products, and ultimately, satisfy customers. Through the Quantum Metric integration, the moment a customer begins to experience friction on a website or native application, whether it be a site error, abandoned cart, rage clicking, etc., contact center agents are now able to access contextual evidence, enabling easy navigation to pinpoint issues and quickly troubleshoot.

This solution can help bridge the gap between customer frustration and agent, as well as the gap between agent, insights, and the wider organization. The Quantum Metric integration not only identifies where friction occurs with individual customers, it also provides transparency and insights into how many other customers have experienced this issue, and what that means when it comes to an overall impact on an organization's business goals.

Comments on the News

"Creating the best digital experience for our customers has been of the utmost importance, particularly over the past year," said Jasmeet Singh , Senior Director of Digital Operations at Tapestry. "We are thrilled about Quantum Metric's integration for this very reason, and are looking forward to enhancing our customer services practices to resolve frustrations in real-time and create the most personal interactions and support possible."

, Senior Director of Digital Operations at Tapestry. "We are thrilled about Quantum Metric's integration for this very reason, and are looking forward to enhancing our customer services practices to resolve frustrations in real-time and create the most personal interactions and support possible." "We are very excited to be launching our integration on Salesforce AppExchange," said Mario Ciabarra , CEO of Quantum Metric. "We are at the epicenter of the digital revolution, and while many businesses have struggled to keep up, this solution can enable global enterprises to efficiently streamline and scale their digital customer experiences - through our strategic Continuous Product Design technology and insights coupled with the Salesforce platform."

, CEO of Quantum Metric. "We are at the epicenter of the digital revolution, and while many businesses have struggled to keep up, this solution can enable global enterprises to efficiently streamline and scale their digital customer experiences - through our strategic Continuous Product Design technology and insights coupled with the Salesforce platform." "Quantum Metric is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by enabling contact centers with real-time customer insights," said Woodson Martin , GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 solutions, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources:

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Become a fan of Quantum Metric: https://www.facebook.com/QuantumMetric/

Follow Quantum Metric on Twitter: https://twitter.com/quantummetric

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our Continuous Product Design platform gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com

SOURCE Quantum Metric

Related Links

https://www.quantummetric.com/

