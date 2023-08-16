Quantum Metric Appoints Helena Day Christianson as Chief People Officer

News provided by

Quantum Metric

16 Aug, 2023, 07:40 ET

Christianson brings extensive leadership and HR experience from Block, Inc. and Apple, Inc. to drive Quantum Metric's talent strategy and growth.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the customer-driven digital analytics platform, today announced the appointment of Helena Day Christianson as its new Chief People Officer. Christianson, a seasoned professional with over two decades of leadership and human resources expertise, will support continued organizational growth with a focus on innovation, diversity and inclusion, and employee development.

"We are delighted to welcome Helena to the Quantum Metric family," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Her extensive experience in the technology industry, combined with her insight into people management and culture-building, will play a pivotal role in attracting top talent, nurturing our existing teams, and fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment. Helena's strategic leadership will undoubtedly propel Quantum Metric towards sustained success."

Christianson's career has been marked by her ability to strategically shape and lead people functions at some of the leading technology companies. Her most recent role as the Head of People (CHRO) at Block, Inc. saw her successfully build, lead, and scale a global people organization across North America, Europe, and APAC. Before her tenure at Block, Inc., Christianson made significant contributions at Apple, Inc. as an HR leader in the Software and Services organization.

"I am honored to join Quantum Metric and be part of a team that is driven by a people-first mindset, both in the way each employee is supported and in the way we support digital organizations in meeting the needs of their customers," said Helena Day Christianson, Chief People Officer of Quantum Metric. "I look forward to working closely with the talented individuals at Quantum Metric and nurturing a culture that celebrates the diverse ways our teams show passion, persistence and integrity each and every day.

Quantum Metric has been consistently recognized for its outstanding workplace culture and employee-centric initiatives most recently including recognition as one of Glassdoor's 2023 Best Places to Work and Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers for 2023. With Christianson's arrival, Quantum Metric is poised to elevate its people strategy and reinforce its position as a trailblazer in the digital analytics sector.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 40% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com.

SOURCE Quantum Metric

