Quantum Metric Celebrates Excellence in Digital Innovation with the 2024 CPD Signal Award Winners

"In the realm of digital innovation, the real game-changers are the individuals and teams who prioritize understanding and responding to customer needs," remarked Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "We are privileged to collaborate with digital visionaries who not only envision but actualize success by putting their customers at the forefront. While all nominees this year have shown exceptional dedication, our winners have truly set a benchmark for customer-centric digital excellence. Congratulations to each one of them for their unwavering commitment to enhancing digital customer experiences."

The CPD Signal Awards distinguish achievements across five categories, celebrating leadership and teamwork excellence. A panel of CPD and industry specialists evaluated submissions based on strategy effectiveness and business impact.

The announcement of the winners was made at the Quantum LEAP 2024 closing keynote on Thursday, Feb. 29. The honorees of the 2024 CPD Signal Awards are:

CVS Health with the CPD Pioneer award for fostering a data-driven culture that accelerates the development of superior digital products.

for fostering a data-driven culture that accelerates the development of superior digital products. Iberostar received the Digital OKR Champion award for implementing significant updates that resonate with customer needs and drive positive business results.

for implementing significant updates that resonate with customer needs and drive positive business results. Lovesac honored with the Hypothesis Heroes award for their customer-centric design approach that significantly enhances user experiences and business performance.

for their customer-centric design approach that significantly enhances user experiences and business performance. United Airlines celebrated with the Mobile Maestro award for delivering an outstanding and personalized mobile app experience to their customers.

Efrat Ravid, Chief Marketing Officer at Quantum Metric, added, "Leadership is about inspiring your team to center every action around the customer's needs. It's challenging to effect change, but when it succeeds in making customers feel understood and valued, it fosters trust and builds enduring relationships. We're immensely proud of our winners and grateful for the opportunity to support their journeys."

