Quantum Metric Experience Alerts Provides Proactive UX Observability Across Web and Native Applications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, today announced Experience Alerts, a new feature that enables engineering, product, and analytics teams to gain proactive visibility into the customer perspective. Quantum Metric Experience Alerts captures real-time technical, business, and behavioral data to surface anomalous patterns and activates teams with custom notifications and automated webhooks.

While typical alerting systems are abstracted from the true customer experience, Quantum Metric Experience Alerts provides visibility into technical and business details as well as user behavior.

"While most alerting focuses on the system (servers, outages, cloud performance, etc), Experience Alerts focuses on the customer and what they are actually experiencing," said Mario Ciabarra, Founder & CEO of Quantum Metric. "The new feature allows clients to query and monitor across petabytes of data, surfacing what matters most through historical benchmarking and intelligent anomaly detection. This helps them eliminate noise and focus their teams."

Quantum Metric Experience Alerts stands apart from traditional alerting by providing:

UX observability: Understand aggregate user behavior on top of technical and business data.

Understand aggregate user behavior on top of technical and business data. Actionable ecosystem activation: Trigger emails and notifications (Slack or Teams) rich with experience data and Send data via webhooks to incident management solutions including PagerDuty, ServiceNow, OpsGenie, and more.

Trigger emails and notifications (Slack or Teams) rich with experience data and Send data via webhooks to incident management solutions including PagerDuty, ServiceNow, OpsGenie, and more. Unified workflow: Moving past 'something is wrong' Experience Alerting provides segment analysis, real time quantification and visualization to diagnose the issue.

"I never want to be the gatekeeper for UX visibility, so we have Quantum Metric Experience Alerts connected to Slack so the whole team has access," said Eric Larsen, Manager of Continuous Improvement, eCommerce at Crate and Barrel. "Now we are instantly notified if a service is down or customers are struggling on a certain page, so we can quickly understand the issue, pinpoint the cause, and resolve it, diverting any potential calls to Customer Support."

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

