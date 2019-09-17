Quantum Metric Named as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, the digital experience intelligence platform, has been named in Gartner's 2019 Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis* report. Gartner subscribers can access the report here.

According to Gartner, "performance analysis vendors are responding to new challenges in monitoring systems with innovations including wider adoption of AI and ML. I&O leaders should watch the five emerging vendors we profile here, which offer new approaches to deliver technology performance insights."

The platform helps leading brands deliver frictionless digital experiences through its automatic identification of digital struggle, quantification of business impact, prioritization of opportunities, and measurement of success. Quantum Metric empowers and aligns cross-functional teams by providing a single source of digital experience truth.

"We are honored to be included in the report and we believe the recognition by Gartner continues to add validation of our continued industry success," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "Quantum Metric uniquely enables organizations to act on data-driven insights and deliver the best possible digital experiences at unparalleled speed and scale. We are both humbled and excited to play such a transformational role in our customers' digital journey."

*Gartner "Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis," Padraig Byrne, at el, 10 September 2019

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps you uncover your biggest digital opportunities, do it faster, and align your teams. The platform will identify site issues, quantify and prioritize them based on real business impact, and then measure the success of data-driven changes over time. Since 2016, Quantum Metric has grown its customer base to include a range of mid-market to Fortune 500 enterprises. In September of 2018, the company secured $25 million in Series A funding, led by Insight Venture Partners.

