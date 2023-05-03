Quantum Myriad™ Wins Three Industry Awards Demonstrating Leadership and Innovation

New software-defined all-flash storage platform receives early praise and industry accolades at the 2023 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today announced that its recently released all-flash file and object storage software solution, Quantum MyriadTM, was recognized with three industry awards at the 2023 NAB Show: TV Tech Best of Show, TVBEurope Best of Show, and the NAB Product of the Year in the Cloud Computing and Storage Category. These prestigious industry awards underscore Quantum's continued dedication to innovation and to delivering modern end-to-end solutions to solve the most pressing challenges of unstructured data.

"It's extremely gratifying to have Myriad recognized so quickly after its release," said Brian Pawlowski, chief development officer for Quantum. "When we built Myriad, we leveraged the latest advances in application frameworks and design that were not available even a few years ago. Its modern, cloud-native architecture means it can run on-premises or in the cloud and does not require custom hardware, unlike other solutions. These awards are proof points to the innovation Myriad delivers to customers who require high performance and extreme scalability for their demanding workloads."

The winners of The Best of Show Awards and the NAB New Product of the Year Awards were announced at the 2023 NAB Show, the premier show for the media, entertainment and broadcast industries, in Las Vegas April 16-19. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry. The awards recognize some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies exhibited at the 2023 NAB Show.

"Every year, NAB Show is excited to see what new, innovative breakthroughs our nominees have made to transform how content is created, connected and capitalized throughout the media and entertainment industry," said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB. "The winners of the 2023 Product of the Year Awards have demonstrated how they can help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing the content lifecycle at all its stages."

Myriad is ideally suited for demanding use cases that require more performance and more scale, including AI and machine learning, modern data lakes, VFX and animation, and other high-bandwidth and high IOPs applications. These use cases are driving growth in the market for dedicated scale-out file and object storage, expected to grow at a 12% CAGR from 2020-2026 and be a $19.1 billion market by 2026*.

Myriad is available now for early access customers and is planned for general availability in the third quarter of this year. For more information, visit www.quantum.com .

*Source: IDC WW File and Object Based Storage Market Update and Forecast, Dec 2022. Excludes Shared Cloud revenues.

