Quantum Private Wealth Expands Investment Services With New Hire

Andrea will report to Jen Morreale, Senior Client Service Administrator, reigniting a working partnership they previously enjoyed at UBS for over seven years. Together they will help bring to practice the Quantum e3 model – Empower , Enhance , Elevate – for current and potential clients seeking a legacy wealth platform.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Andrea to our Quantum team," said Jim Perkins, CEO of Quantum Private Wealth. "Her passion for client service and wisdom of the financial industry will add fuel to our growing momentum in the marketplace."

Please visit www.quantumprivatewealth.com for more information or reach out directly to Jen Morreale at 847-474-1402 to see how we can help make your money do more for you, your family, and your legacy.

