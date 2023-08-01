QUANTUM PRIVATE WEALTH EXPANDS PRESENCE WITH TAMPA OFFICE

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Private Wealth, a renowned wealth management firm, is delighted to announce the opening of its new office in Tampa, Florida. This strategic expansion reflects Quantum's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional financial advisory services to clients in the Tampa Bay area and beyond.

Jim Perkins, CEO, Quantum Private Wealth

Jim Perkins, CEO of Quantum Private Wealth, says, "Tampa is a natural fit for our growing company. Its robust economy, pro-business policies, and wonderful weather have already attracted many of our clients to the Sunshine State." He further expressed, "By establishing a local presence, we are better positioned to cater to our clients' needs and aspirations while upholding the high-touch service that has earned us our reputation."

The new office in the heart of Tampa within the iconic Rivergate Tower will serve as Quantum's headquarters. Quantum aims to fortify its presence in Florida's dynamic and thriving financial market through this expansion. The decision to establish an office in Tampa was driven by the city's strategic location, flourishing economy, and the escalating demand for personalized wealth management solutions. Jim Perkins asserted, "We are making a real commitment to Florida. While Quantum will continue to maintain a presence in Illinois, our focus is expanding to meet our clients where they are."

Quantum Private Wealth has a proven track record of offering unparalleled financial advice and investment strategies to high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses. With the addition of the Tampa office, Quantum endeavors to extend its industry-leading services to a broader client base, facilitating individuals and businesses in achieving their financial goals.

To celebrate the opening of the Tampa office, Quantum Private Wealth will host a series of grand opening events throughout the year. These events will allow prospective clients, business partners, and community members to gain valuable insights into Quantum's comprehensive financial planning services and meet the team.

About Quantum Private Wealth:

Quantum Private Wealth is a leading wealth management firm dedicated to providing exceptional financial advisory services. With an impressive track record, Quantum serves high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses, delivering tailored with our strategic e3 investment approach and unparalleled financial guidance. The new office in Tampa, Florida, signifies Quantum's commitment to extending its exceptional financial advisory services to clients in the Tampa Bay area and beyond. Please call 954-880-1400 to connect with our offices.

SOURCE Quantum Private Wealth