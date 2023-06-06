Quantum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue Increases 11% Year-over-Year to $412.8 Million

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

  • Revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $105.3 million
  • GAAP net loss was $13.6 million, or ($0.15) per share
  • Annual recurring revenue was $156 million
  • Subscription ARR was up 81% year-over-year at $13.4 million
  • Adjusted non-GAAP net loss was $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million

"We ended fiscal 2023 with positive momentum as fourth quarter revenue and EBITDA results exceeded our guidance on improved operational execution," said Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. "We also began to see increased stability across the supply chain through greater availability of parts and lower inflationary costs. Additionally, our focused efforts to improve working capital and decrease inventory yielded positive results as we continue to carefully manage cash flow." 

"Having weathered a macro environment marked by a global pandemic, supply chain challenges, and disruptive inflation, we are beginning to see signs of improvement across our business.  As we continue to chart our business transformation for improved performance, subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we implemented a global efficiency plan that includes a cost reduction action which we expect to yield approximately $14 million in annualized savings by the end of fiscal year 2025, with a payback of under six months. Also, to support greater operational flexibility in the near term, we proactively secured an additional $15 million of liquidity and greater covenant flexibility from our current lenders to capitalize on the cost savings initiative and position the company for growth as we bring our recent product innovations to market."    

"These actions, combined with our focus on the fastest-growing storage market segment and our investment in sales and marketing to drive future growth, further bolster our business transformation strategy.   Although we anticipate the first fiscal quarter to be seasonally lower, we expect a resumption of revenue rotation to higher margin products and EBITDA expansion throughout the remainder of the year."      

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 vs. Prior Year

Revenue for the fourth quarter fiscal 2023 was $105.3 million, compared to $95.2 million in the prior year fourth quarter, driven primarily by strong growth with hyperscale customers. GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $31.8 million, or 30.2% of revenue, compared to $36.2 million, or 38.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP gross profit in the fourth quarter 2023 was $37.4 million, or 35.5% of revenue.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 were $41.3 million, or 39.2% of revenue, compared to $41.8 million, or 44% of revenue, in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $30.6 million in the quarter, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year. Research and development expenses were $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $13.5 million in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2023 were down slightly to $37.0 million from $37.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. 

GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $13.6 million, or ($0.15) per share, compared to a net loss of $7.8 million, or ($0.13) per share, in the fourth fiscal quarter 2022. Fourth quarter 2023 GAAP net loss included a $5.3 million non-recurring inventory reserve adjustment. Excluding this inventory adjustment, acquisition-related intangible asset costs and stock-based compensation, non-GAAP adjusted net loss in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 was $3.7 million, or ($0.04) per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $2.8 million, or ($0.05) per share, in the prior year fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.0 million, compared to $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, reflecting higher revenue and improved operational performance.

Fiscal 2023 vs. Prior Year

Revenue of $412.8 million for fiscal 2023 increased 11% year-over-year primarily driven by strong demand from hyperscale customers and the video surveillance business. Gross profit in fiscal 2023 was $133.9 million, or 32.5% of revenue, compared to $147.0 million, or 39.4% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year. 

Total GAAP operating expenses in fiscal 2023 were $159.9 million, or 38.8% of revenue, compared to $160.9 million, or 43.1% of revenue, in the prior fiscal year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $113.8 million in fiscal year 2023, compared to $108.2 million in the prior fiscal year. Research and development expenses were $44.6 million in fiscal 2023, compared to $51.8 million in fiscal 2022. Non-GAAP operating expenses in fiscal 2023 were $142.9 million, compared to $142.2 million in the prior fiscal year.

GAAP net loss in fiscal 2023 was $38.3 million, or ($0.42) per share, compared to a net loss of $32.3 million, or ($0.55) per share, in the prior fiscal year. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted net loss in fiscal year was $6.2 million, or ($0.07) per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $7.2 million, or ($0.12) per share, in the prior year. 

Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2023 was $11.8 million, compared to $11.8 million in fiscal year 2022.  

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Liquidity and Debt (as of March 31, 2023)

  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $26.2 million, compared to $5.5 million as of March 31, 2022.
  • Total interest expense for the three- and twelve-month periods were $3.0 million and $10.6 million, respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $11.9 million for the same periods a year ago.
  • Outstanding term loan debt was $74.7 million, compared to $98.7 million as of March 31, 2022. Outstanding borrowings on revolving credit facility was $16.8 million, compared to $17.7 million as of March 31, 2022.
    • Subsequent to quarter end, we secured additional debt funding from current lenders in the amount of $15.0 million in conjunction with greater covenant flexibility.

Guidance

For the first fiscal quarter of 2024, the Company expects the following guidance:

  • Revenues of $97.0 million, plus or minus $3.0 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.00), plus or minus $0.02
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1.0 million

For fiscal year 2024, the Company expects the following guidance:

  • Revenues of $415 million, plus or minus $10.0 million
  • Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, plus or minus $0.10
  • Adjusted EBITDA of at least $20.0 million

This assumes an effective annual tax rate of 25%; Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share assumes an average basic share count of approximately 93.3 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2024 and approximately 94.3 million for the fiscal year 2024.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results, including for the first fiscal quarter of 2024 and fiscal year 2024; our focus and our strategy; expected benefits of our restructuring plan, including annualized savings and the timing of payback; and expectations with respect to revenue growth and EBITDA expansion in fiscal year 2024.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic and inflationary conditions on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of our recent acquisitions; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


March 31,

2023

2022

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                            25,963

$                              5,210

Restricted cash

212

283

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $201 and $422, respectively

72,464

69,354

Manufacturing inventories

19,441

33,546

Service parts inventories

25,304

24,254

Prepaid expenses

4,158

7,853

Other current assets

5,513

4,697

Total current assets

153,055

145,197




Property and equipment, net

16,555

12,853

Intangible assets, net

4,941

9,584

Goodwill

12,969

12,969

Right-of-use assets, net

10,291

11,107

Other long-term assets

15,846

9,925

Total assets

$                          213,657

$                          201,635

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                            35,716

$                            34,220

Deferred revenue, current portion

82,504

86,517

Long-term debt, current portion

5,000

4,375

Accrued compensation

15,710

16,141

Other accrued liabilities

13,666

16,562

Total current liabilities

152,596

157,815

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

43,306

41,580

Revolving credit facility

16,750

17,735

Long-term debt, net of current portion

66,354

89,448

Operating lease liabilities

10,169

9,891

Other long-term liabilities

11,370

11,849

Total liabilities

300,545

328,318




Stockholders' deficit


Preferred stock:


Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued as of March 31, 2023 and 2022


Common stock:


Common stock, $0.01 par value; 225,000 shares authorized; 93,574 and 60,433 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

936

605

Additional paid-in capital

722,603

645,038

Accumulated deficit

(808,846)

(770,903)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,581)

(1,423)

Total stockholders' deficit

(86,888)

(126,683)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$                          213,657

$                          201,635

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,

Twelve months ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue






Product

$               67,940

$               58,454

$             266,537

$             223,761

Service and subscription

33,444

33,337

132,510

133,689

Royalty

3,960

3,414

13,705

15,377

Total revenue

105,344

95,205

412,752

372,827

Cost of revenue






Product

57,015

44,798

220,031

169,780

Service and subscription

16,547

14,248

58,782

56,012

Total cost of revenue

73,562

59,046

278,813

225,792

Gross profit

31,782

36,159

133,939

147,035

Operating expenses






Research and development

10,630

13,525

44,555

51,812

Sales and marketing

18,136

16,828

66,034

62,957

General and administrative

12,544

11,425

47,752

45,256

Restructuring charges



1,605

850

Total operating expenses

41,310

41,778

159,946

160,875

Income (loss) from operations

(9,528)

(5,619)

(26,007)

(13,840)

Other income (expense), net

(682)

(28)

1,956

(251)

Interest expense

(3,023)

(2,502)

(10,560)

(11,888)

Loss on debt extinguishment, net



(1,392)

(4,960)

Net loss before income taxes

(13,233)

(8,149)

(36,003)

(30,939)

Income tax provision

376

(336)

1,940

1,341

Net loss

$             (13,609)

$               (7,813)

$             (37,943)

$             (32,280)

Deemed dividend on warrants



(389)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$             (13,609)

$               (7,813)

$             (38,332)

$             (32,280)
















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted

$                 (0.15)

$                 (0.13)

$                 (0.42)

$                 (0.55)

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)


Year Ended March 31,

2023

2022

Operating activities


Net loss

$                       (37,943)

$                       (32,280)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

10,118

9,418

Amortization of debt issuance costs

1,624

2,414

Long-term debt related costs

992

8,471

Provision for manufacturing and service inventories

18,052

5,740

Gain on PPP loan extinguishment


(10,000)

Stock-based compensation

10,750

13,829

Other non-cash

(2,067)

(832)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:


Accounts receivable

(2,966)

3,651

Manufacturing inventories

(1,839)

(12,069)

Service parts inventories

(3,503)

(4,400)

Accounts payable

1,158

(1,939)

Prepaid expenses

3,695

(3,959)

Deferred revenue

(2,286)

(2,514)

Accrued restructuring charges


(580)

Accrued compensation

(431)

(3,073)

Other assets

(1,270)

(2,602)

Other liabilities

1,022

(3,003)

Net cash used in operating activities

(4,894)

(33,728)

Investing activities


Purchases of property and equipment

(12,581)

(6,316)

Business acquisitions

(3,020)

(7,808)

Net cash used in investing activities

(15,601)

(14,124)

Financing activities


Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs


94,961

Repayments of long-term debt

(24,596)

(94,301)

Borrowings of credit facility

497,280

309,000

Repayments of credit facility

(498,665)

(291,265)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

67,146

1,762

Net cash provided by financing activities

41,165

20,157

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

12

51

Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

20,682

(27,644)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

5,493

33,137

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$                        26,175

$                          5,493

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information


Cash paid for interest

$                          8,701

$                          9,140

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$                          1,418

$                             944

Non-cash transactions


Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

$                          1,049

$                             147

Transfer of manufacturing inventory to services inventory

$                          4,045

$                             211

Transfer of manufacturing inventory to  property and equipment

$                             343

$                             818

Paid-in-kind interest

$                             319

$                                —

Deemed dividend

$                             389

$                                —




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, including non-GAAP adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operational expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring expenses.

"GAAP net loss" as referred to in this press release represents "Net loss attributable to common stockholders". Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring (income) expenses. We calculate adjusted net income (Loss) per basic and diluted share using the above-referenced definition of adjusted net income (Loss).

We have provided below reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operational expenses, to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. We have presented adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. For example, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have excluded a large inventory reserve provision caused by global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and the longer associated lead times that resulted in older generation products being displaced by next-generation solutions. We do not believe an inventory adjustment of this magnitude is reasonably likely to reoccur in the foreseeable future and do not believe it is indicative of our ongoing operations; accordingly, we have excluded its impact from our non-GAAP results. We believe adjusted net income (loss)  and adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that the use of non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

  • Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;
  • Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, (10) deemed dividend related to warrants, or (11) manufacturing inventory provisions.
  • Adjusted net income (loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment; (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations; (7) deemed dividend related to warrants; or (8) manufacturing inventory provisions.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

In addition, this press release includes non-GAAP adjusted earnings or net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA, each a non-GAAP measure used to describe our expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our most comparable GAAP financial measures, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliations is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

The tables below reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted EBITDA, net income, diluted EPS, operating expenses and gross margin with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures (in thousands, unaudited).

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$              (13,609)

$                (7,814)

$              (38,332)

$              (32,280)

Interest expense, net

3,023

2,502

10,560

11,889

Provision for income taxes

376

(336)

1,940

1,342

Depreciation expense

1,326

1,099

5,475

5,757

Stock-based compensation expense

2,409

3,249

10,750

13,829

Restructuring charges

344


2,178

850

Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan



1,392

14,960

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness




(10,000)

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets

1,557

1,524

4,643

3,661

Acquisition and debt related costs

302

201

818

1,825

Non-recurring inventory provision

5,314


12,004

Deemed dividend



389

Adjusted EBITDA

$                 1,042

$                    425

$               11,817

$               11,833

Non-GAAP net income and EPS

Three Months Ended March 31,

Twelve Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

$              (13,609)

$                (7,814)

$              (38,332)

$              (32,280)

Stock-based compensation

2,409

3,249

10,750

13,829

Restructuring charges

344


2,178

850

Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan



1,392

14,960

Gain on PPP loan forgiveness




(10,000)

Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets

1,557

1,524

4,643

3,661

Acquisition and debt related costs

302

201

818

1,825

Non-recurring inventory provision

5,314


12,004

Deemed dividend

$                       —


389

   Adjusted net loss

$                (3,683)

$                (2,840)

$                (6,158)

$                (7,155)








Adjusted net loss per share - basic and diluted

$                  (0.04)

$                  (0.05)

$                  (0.07)

$                  (0.12)

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

93,445

60,313

90,348

58,871








Gross margin

2023

2022

2023

2022

Total GAAP revenue

105,344

95,205

412,752

372,827

Cost of revenue






Product

57,015

44,798

220,031

169,780

Service and subscription

16,547

14,248

58,782

56,012

Non-GAAP adjustments

(5,623)

(432)

(13,091)

(1,557)

Total Non-GAAP cost of revenue

67,939

58,614

265,722

224,235

Non-GAAP gross profit

37,405

36,591

147,030

148,592

Non-GAAP gross margin

35.5 %

38.4 %

35.6 %

39.9 %

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

