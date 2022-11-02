Quantum Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

Revenue of $99.1 Million at High-End of Guidance Amid Improving Supply Chain; Guides to Continued Revenue Growth

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 6% year-over-year and 2% sequentially to $99.1 million , which was at the high-end of guidance

, which was at the high-end of guidance Backlog at quarter end was a record $96.1 million , primarily reflecting future orders by hyperscale customers

, primarily reflecting future orders by hyperscale customers Active subscription customers grew to over 550, an increase of more than 180% year-over-year and 22% sequentially

GAAP net loss was $11.9 million , or ($0.13) per share; adjusted non-GAAP net loss was $0.5 million , or ($0.01) per share

, or per share; adjusted non-GAAP net loss was , or per share Adjusted EBITDA improved to $4.1 million .

"Our supply chain continued to improve in the quarter, underscored by greater availability of materials at more standard pricing and lead times," said Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. "These business conditions contributed to revenue being at the high-end of guidance as well as sequential improvements in our overall operating performance for the quarter. Notably, our record backlog consists almost entirely of forward orders from our hyperscale customers and no new unfulfilled orders associated with supply chain constraints. We anticipate these overall favorable trends to extend into the next fiscal quarter, resulting in our expectation for revenue to exceed $100 million."

"Further, our continued execution and cost containment measures lowered our non-GAAP operating expenses to slightly below $35 million, contributing to increased operating leverage as we continue to scale our business."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 vs. Prior Quarter

Revenue for the second quarter fiscal 2023 was $99.1 million compared to $97.1 million in the prior quarter. Gross profit in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $27.8 million, or 28% of revenue, compared to $34.0 million, or 35% of revenue, in the first quarter of fiscal 2023. Second quarter GAAP gross profit included an extraordinary inventory reserve provision primarily caused by global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and the longer associated lead times that resulted in older generation products being displaced by next-generation solutions. Non-GAAP gross margin was 35% in the second quarter, which was comparable sequentially.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 decreased to $39.0 million, or 39% of revenue, compared to $41.1 million, or 42% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $27.5 million in the quarter, compared to $28.3 million in the prior quarter. Research and development expenses were $10.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $12.1 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating expenses in the second quarter of 2023 decreased to $34.8 million from $36.3 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $11.9 million, or ($0.13) per share, compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or ($0.13) per share, in the first fiscal quarter 2023. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted loss in the second fiscal quarter of 2023 was $0.5 million, or ($0.01) per share, compared to adjusted net loss of $3.6 million, or ($0.04) per share, in the prior quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 was $4.1 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $25.9 million as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $26.8 million as of June 30, 2022 .

as of , compared to as of . Outstanding term loan debt was $77.2 million as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $78.4 million as of June 30, 2022 . Outstanding borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility were $21.5 million as of September 30, 2022 , compared to $17.3 million as of June 30, 2022 .

as of , compared to as of . Outstanding borrowings on the Company's revolving credit facility were as of , compared to as of . Total interest expense in the second quarter 2023 was $2.7 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior quarter and $3.1 million during the same quarter a year ago.

Outlook

The Company expects the following guidance for the third fiscal quarter of 2023:

Revenues of $103 million , plus or minus $3 million

, plus or minus Non-GAAP adjusted net loss of ( $1.5 million ), plus or minus $1 million

), plus or minus Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per share of ($0.01) , plus or minus $0.01

, plus or minus Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; our expectations to continue our operational execution; our anticipation that overall favorable trends in our business, including in our supply chain, extend into our next fiscal quarter; statements about our backlog and the implication that this backlog will translate into future revenue; the trend in our underlying business remaining robust; and the Company's position for long-term sustainable growth and profitability.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic and inflationary conditions on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of our recent acquisitions; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 8, 2022. The Company does not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,698

$ 5,210 Restricted cash 223

283 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $195 and $422 61,309

69,354 Manufacturing inventories 23,671

33,546 Service parts inventories 25,458

24,254 Prepaid expenses 9,241

7,853 Other current assets 4,839

4,697 Total current assets 150,439

145,197 Property and equipment, net 15,973

12,853 Intangible assets, net 7,245

9,584 Goodwill 12,969

12,969 Right-of-use assets, net 10,579

11,107 Other long-term assets 12,477

9,925 Total assets $ 209,682

$ 201,635 Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 34,263

$ 34,220 Deferred revenue 70,184

86,517 Long-term debt, current portion 5,000

4,375 Accrued compensation 13,192

16,141 Other accrued liabilities 14,502

16,562 Total current liabilities 137,141

157,815 Deferred revenue 40,165

41,580 Revolving credit facility 21,500

17,735 Long-term debt, net of current portion 68,250

89,448 Operating lease liabilities 10,315

9,891 Other long-term liabilities 11,653

11,849 Total liabilities 289,024

328,318 Stockholders' deficit





Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 225,000 shares authorized; 92,158 and 60,433

shares issued and outstanding 922

605 Additional paid-in capital 716,800

645,038 Accumulated deficit (793,067)

(770,903) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,997)

(1,423) Total stockholders' deficit (79,342)

(126,683) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 209,682

$ 201,635

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Product $ 62,967

$ 54,655

$ 123,178

$ 106,786 Service and subscription 32,692

34,359

66,116

67,189 Royalty 3,478

4,166

6,918

8,303 Total revenue 99,137

93,180

196,212

182,278 Cost of revenue:













Product 56,561

41,124

104,482

79,864 Service and subscription 14,745

13,669

29,850

26,748 Total cost of revenue 71,306

54,793

134,332

106,612 Gross profit 27,831

38,387

61,880

75,666 Operating expenses:













Research and development 10,546

12,389

22,671

23,680 Sales and marketing 15,593

15,462

31,555

29,414 General and administrative 11,940

11,466

24,254

23,293 Restructuring charges 921

8

1,646

274 Total operating expenses 39,000

39,325

80,126

76,661 Loss from operations (11,169)

(938)

(18,246)

(995) Other income (expense), net 2,431

126

3,182

(71) Interest expense (2,745)

(3,070)

(4,836)

(6,956) Loss on debt extinguishment —

(4,960)

(1,392)

(4,960) Net loss before income taxes (11,483)

(8,842)

(21,292)

(12,982) Income tax provision 461

411

872

424 Net loss $ (11,944)

$ (9,253)

$ (22,164)

$ (13,406) Deemed dividend on warrants —

—

(389)

— Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,944)

$ (9,253)

$ (22,553)

$ (13,406)















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.13)

$ (0.16)

$ (0.26)

$ (0.23) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 91,550

58,567

87,617

57,852















Net loss $ (11,944)

$ (9,253)

$ (22,164)

$ (13,406) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net (1,298)

(506)

(2,574)

(239) Total comprehensive loss $ (13,242)

$ (9,759)

$ (24,738)

$ (13,645)

QUANTUM CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, unaudited)



Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net loss $ (22,164)

$ (13,406) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 5,133

3,967 Amortization of debt issuance costs 768

1,629 Loss on debt extinguishment 992

— Provision for product and service inventories 9,946

2,418 Stock-based compensation 5,357

6,273 Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness —

(10,000) Non-cash loss on debt extinguishment —

8,471 Other (152)

41 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (2,766)

(61) Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 8,264

10,024 Manufacturing inventories 416

(5,199) Service parts inventories (1,971)

(1,818) Prepaid expenses (1,208)

(3,224) Accounts payable 293

1,559 Accrued restructuring charges 115

(560) Accrued compensation (2,949)

(3,779) Deferred revenue (17,747)

(9,032) Other current assets (486)

(962) Other non-current assets (349)

(1,266) Other current liabilities 769

(353) Other non-current liabilities (196)

16 Net cash used in operating activities (17,935)

(15,262) Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (7,795)

(2,396) Business acquisition payments (2,000)

(5,000) Net cash used in investing activities (9,795)

(7,396) Financing activities





Repayments of long-term debt and payment of amendment fees (22,096)

(93,051) Borrowings of credit facility 229,605

126,084 Repayments of credit facility and payment of amendment fees (226,240)

(116,084) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net 66,723

806 Net cash provided by financing activities 47,992

12,716 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 166

12 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,428

(9,930) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,493

33,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 25,921

$ 23,207 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at end of period Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,698

$ 22,757 Restricted cash, current 223

450 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 25,921

$ 23,207 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information





Cash paid for interest $ 4,114

$ 5,198 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 465

$ 480 Non-cash transactions





Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 548

$ 309 Transfer of manufacturing inventory to services inventory $ 1,905

$ — Transfer of manufacturing inventory to property and equipment $ 279

$ 76 Paid-in-kind interest $ 319

$ — Deemed dividend on warrants $ 389

$ —

NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, and other non-recurring expenses.

"GAAP net loss" as referred to in this press release represents "Net loss attributable to common stockholders". Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. For example, in the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we have excluded a large inventory reserve provision caused by global supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic and the longer associated lead times that resulted in older generation products being displaced by next-generation solutions. We do not believe an inventory adjustment of this magnitude is reasonably likely to reoccur in the foreseeable future and do not believe it is indicative of our ongoing operations; accordingly, we have excluded its impact from our non-GAAP results. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (8) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (9) and acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, (10) deemed dividend related to warrants, or (11) manufacturing inventory provisions.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) gain (loss) on debt extinguishment, (6) acquisition-related amortization of intangibles assets from business combinations, (7) deemed dividend related to warrants, or (8) manufacturing inventory provisions.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Income (Loss) (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,944)

$ (9,253)

$ (22,553)

$ (13,406) Interest expense, net 2,745

3,070

4,836

6,956 Provision for income taxes 461

411

871

424 Depreciation expense 1,372

1,688

2,794

3,031 Stock-based compensation expense 2,288

3,072

5,357

6,273 Restructuring charges 921

8

1,646

274 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

14,960

1,392

14,960 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

(10,000)

—

(10,000) Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,175

471

2,339

936 Acquisition-related costs 65

811

192

950 Long-term debt related costs 108

45

274

252 Deemed dividend related to warrants —

—

389

— Manufacturing inventory provision 6,926

—

6,926

— Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,117

$ 5,283

$ 4,463

$ 10,650















The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure,

Net Income (Loss) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (11,944)

$ (9,253)

$ (22,553)

$ (13,406) Stock-based compensation 2,288

3,072

5,357

6,273 Restructuring charges 921

8

1,646

274 Loss on extinguishment of Senior Secured Term Loan —

14,960

1,392

14,960 Gain on PPP loan forgiveness —

(10,000)

—

(10,000) Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets 1,175

471

2,339

936 Acquisition-related costs 65

811

192

950 Long-term debt related costs 108

45

274

252 Deemed dividend related to warrants —

—

389

— Manufacturing inventory provision 6,926

—

6,926

— Adjusted net income (loss) $ (461)

$ 114

$ (4,038)

$ 239















Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share:













Basic $ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.05)

$ 0.00 Diluted $ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ (0.05)

$ 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 91,550

50,129

87,617

57,852 Diluted 91,550

68,565

87,617

68,167

SOURCE Quantum Corp.