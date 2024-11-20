Quantum Rings Achieves Breakthrough in Large-Scale Quantum Circuit Simulation

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Rings, a leader in quantum computing developer tools, announces its latest study, Effective Simulation of Sycamore Circuits . This research demonstrates the Quantum Rings SDK's ability to simulate extremely complex quantum circuits, including those used in Google's quantum supremacy experiment, on standard hardware with 32GB of memory. This breakthrough allows researchers and enterprises to advance quantum projects ahead of large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers.

Quantum Rings gives developers and enterprises the ability to simulate large-scale quantum circuits on standard hardware with 32GB of memory or less

The study shows that Quantum Rings achieves high-fidelity simulations, measured using linear cross-entropy benchmarking (XEB). It delivers an average XEB score of 0.678 across Google's circuits, with a score of 0.622 for the most complex 53-qubit circuit, surpassing the accuracy of published results running the same test on physical quantum systems. This positions the SDK as a vital tool for building and testing large-scale quantum algorithms on standard hardware.

Read the full paper at https://arxiv.org/abs/2411.12131

What This Means for Enterprises

As quantum computing moves from theory to application, Quantum Rings enables enterprises to begin leveraging quantum technology today. The SDK supports proprietary quantum IP development, specialized algorithms, and proof-of-concept validation, fostering innovation in optimization, cryptography, machine learning, and materials science.

"Quantum isn't a distant technology—it's unfolding now," said Bob Wold, Co-Founder and CEO of Quantum Rings. "The companies building quantum expertise today will thrive tomorrow."

Expanding Access Through Partnerships

In collaboration with Arizona State University, the SDK is now available on ASU's Sol Supercomputer, enabling quantum research for students and faculty. "This collaboration provides the ASU community with a transformative tool to investigate the potential of quantum computing," said Dr. Gil Speyer, Director of ASU's Computational Research Accelerator. "We're excited to see the innovation that will ensue when our researchers leverage this capability at scale."

Quantum Rings has also partnered with QCentroid to offer the SDK on a cloud-based platform, simplifying access for users without the need to manage their infrastructure.

Access the SDK Today

The SDK is free for academic and non-commercial use, with enterprise licenses available at www.quantumrings.com .

About Quantum Rings

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, Quantum Rings develops developer tools to advance quantum computing. As a member of Elevate Quantum, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, QEDC, and the Duality Quantum Accelerator, Quantum Rings collaborates with top institutions to drive progress in the quantum ecosystem.

