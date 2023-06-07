Quantum Sensing Breakthrough: Infleqtion Unveils the Future of Resilient Navigation

First software-configured, quantum-enabled high-performance accelerometer

BOULDER, Colo., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infleqtion, the world's quantum information company, is proud to announce breakthrough progress in advancing the field of quantum navigation by a University Colorado team in work supported by Infleqtion and the National Science Foundation. The team demonstrated the world's first software-configured, quantum-enabled high-performance accelerometer by combining machine learning with quantum sensing. It is designed for Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) applications that operate under accelerations up to several tens of times the Earth's gravity (g).

Accelerometer measurements
The accelerometer demonstrated a sensor volume reduction of greater than a factor of 10,000 times compared to the current state-of-the-art technology. It also withstands unwanted vibrations by a factor of 10-100 times greater than traditional atom-based sensors. This achievement demonstrates how atom interferometry's exceptional precision can be applied in practical, real-world environments.

These results highlight the future of quantum sensing as a high-precision alternative to satellite-based GPS signals, addressing vulnerabilities associated with GPS denial or spoofing tactics employed by adversaries. This breakthrough enables optimal adaptability to mission requirements and opens new possibilities for precision in real-world GPS-denied environments. The findings will be presented at the annual APS Division of Atomic, Molecular, and Optical Physics Meeting.

Infleqtion's ongoing research aims to transform complex and sensitive quantum instruments into a full-stack application-ready system capable of operating in mission-critical settings. The reliance on GPS as the sole source of PNT data for critical infrastructure systems has made it a critical target for malicious interference. Infleqtion remains committed to addressing global strategic challenges through collaboration with the US government and its allied partners, paving the way for further advancements and integrating quantum navigation solutions in defense and commercial applications.

About Infleqtion: 
Infleqtion delivers high-value quantum information precisely where it is needed. By operating at the Edge, our software-configured, quantum-enabled products deliver unmatched levels of precision and power, generating streams of high-value information for commercial organizations, the United States, and allied governments. With 16 years of ColdQuanta's pioneering quantum research as our foundation, our hardware products and AI-powered solutions address critical market needs in PNT, global communication security and efficiency, resilient energy distribution, and accelerated quantum computing. Headquartered in Austin, TX, with offices in Boulder, CO; Chicago, IL; Madison, WI; Melbourne, AU; and Oxford, UK. Learn how Infleqtion is revolutionizing how we communicate, navigate, and discover at www.Infleqtion.com.

SOURCE Infleqtion

