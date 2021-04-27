Quantum Simplifies Video and Unstructured Data Solutions with StorNext Converged Architecture and Appliances

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced a new StorNext® architecture and new line of StorNext appliances that simplify how organizations manage, store and protect their video content, imagery, and business critical data. The Quantum H4000 Series of appliances combines the latest hardware technology with the company's signature StorNext software, the world's fastest file system for video workloads. This offering is based on a simplified and converged architecture that accelerates time to value, reduces power and cooling costs, eliminates networking complexity, and makes it easier to deploy StorNext for edge processing, remote production, and in the core data center.

"IDC's forecast for global data creation and replication shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23% over the 2020-2025 forecast period," said Matt Leib, Research Director, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. "With this type of data growth, customers across a wide range of applications need simplified and consolidated architectures such as StorNext to store more data in less space and at lower costs."

In addition to dramatic improvements in networking complexity and IT administration, the solution introduces significant reductions in space and energy consumption – a critical need as unstructured data sprawl challenges organizations of all sizes. By consolidating multiple components onto a single appliance, StorNext 7 software on the H4000 Series delivers a 66% reduction in components over traditional data center installments. This efficiency reduces needed rack space by 50%, reducing power and cooling costs, and conserving physical space.

"As a long-time StorNext user, I am excited to have access to a new architecture that eliminates major roadblocks for us, such as server complexity, rack space, and energy costs," said Kevin Bass, Chief Engineer, a52. "The compact design makes it an ideal solution for our LA and New York studios, where space and power are big considerations."

Latest StorNext 7 advancements simplify administration

In conjunction with the new H4000 Series platform, Quantum continues to enhance its StorNext File System software to provide the best user experience. The latest StorNext 7 innovations introduce user-focused interfaces and capabilities to make administration easy—even from remote locations. These include:

File system monitoring using web services

StorNext File System cluster monitoring and management

System performance charting and graphing

Enhanced alerting, log management and health monitoring capabilities for hardware components such as the server enclosures and drive health

All of these advancements build on the ongoing investment Quantum is making in ease of use and distributed multi-site management, building on capabilities like the Quantum Cloud-Based Analytics (CBA) software and the new user interface design first introduced in StorNext 7.

"Organizations that manage large amounts of data have long valued StorNext for its industry-leading performance and data management capabilities," said Ed Fiore, General Manager, Primary Storage, Quantum. "With this new architecture, we've made it easy for any organization to leverage StorNext to improve collaboration, accelerate their workflows or production pipelines, and manage their unstructured data from ingest through archive – without the need to deploy a storage network. Finally, this new architecture unlocks the future potential to run certified applications like the Quantum CatDV™ media asset management software on the same server, which will further simplify media workflows and other use cases."

The H4000 Series is available to purchase today, with first customer shipments planned for end of May. For more information about the H4000 Series, visit www.quantum.com/h4000.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are registered trademarks, and CatDV is a common law trademark of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, such as the StorNext software ability to improve collaboration, accelerate workflows and improve management of unstructured data without the need to deploy a storage network. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the impact of Covid-19 on our business and other risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

