Quantum Sky, Formerly Tyto Athene, Launches with a Sharpened Focus on AI-Driven Mission Advantage

New brand reflects the company's expanded focus on operational AI, secure mission data, and its work preparing federal agencies for a post-quantum future

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC , an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company, announced today that it has rebranded as Quantum Sky (or the "Company"), marking the company's next phase as a mission technology partner for federal agencies operating in data-intensive, cyber-contested and AI-enabled environments. Quantum Sky will continue supporting existing customer missions and contract commitments while expanding its work across AI-enabled operations, cyber resilience, cloud, and software. The Company is deepening its quantum capabilities, helping agencies prepare for post-quantum cryptography and applying quantum technology to algorithm development, sensing and communications to create decision advantage for federal customers.

The rebrand comes as federal agencies accelerate AI adoption, modernize mission systems, secure critical data and prepare for quantum-era cybersecurity risks. The Office of Management and Budget has directed agencies to accelerate responsible federal AI use and improve AI acquisition, while the National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized post-quantum encryption standards and is encouraging organizations to begin migrating to quantum-resistant cryptography.

"Quantum Sky reflects the mission environment our customers are already operating in," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of Quantum Sky. "The work is moving faster, the data is more complex, and the threat surface is expanding. Agencies need advanced technology partners that can engineer secure, operational AI and quantum solutions into the fabric of the mission — not as a pilot, but as a capability they can field, trust and sustain."

The new brand follows a two-year effort to align the Company's leadership, acquisitions, and contract portfolio around higher-end federal mission technology. Quantum Sky named Andrew Boyd CEO in July and appointed Cutter Brenton Chief AI Officer in May to lead enterprise AI and quantum strategy and innovation. Recent acquisitions have added capabilities in space software and systems engineering, managed cybersecurity, cloud compliance automation, FedRAMP acceleration, enterprise service management and Intelligence Community cloud migration capabilities. Quantum Sky also holds positions on major federal contract vehicles and mission programs aligned with its growth strategy, including GSA Alliant 2, Alliant 3, OASIS+ Unrestricted, Multiple Award Schedules (MAS), Army ITES-3S, RS3, MDA SHIELD, NASA SEWP VI, DISA Encore III, and FBI ITSSS-2.

At the core of Quantum Sky's growth strategy is Project 137, the company's applied innovation and intellectual property engine. Project 137 builds, matures, and deploys repeatable mission capabilities by combining customer requirements, top-tier technical talent, strategic technology partnerships, research and development investments, and targeted acquisitions. Its work spans four core domains—Infrastructure & Platform Operations, Cyber, Decision Advantage, and Quantum—delivering converged solutions that extend from cloud and enterprise environments to the tactical edge. Supporting its expanded focus on quantum, the Company has established a dedicated Quantum practice and hired industry leaders to drive strategy and execution.

"As federal agencies accelerate investment in AI‑driven automation and prepare for the arrival of commercially viable quantum technologies, we're meeting the moment as a trusted partner by doubling down on the capabilities we know will help them transition safely, modernize rapidly and wield the next generation of mission technologies," said Boyd.

Two recent executive orders— EO 14413 and EO 14412 — have made quantum capability development and post‑quantum cryptography mandatory across government. For federal agencies, these orders underscore that mission environments may soon depend on machine‑speed AI, quantum‑secure communications, quantum‑precision sensing, cyber resilience built on post-quantum cryptography, and hybrid quantum‑classical decision systems.

"Quantum Sky sharpens a trusted federal platform for the next market cycle," said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "Tyto built that platform in mission-critical environments. The opportunity now is to pair delivery discipline with differentiated capability in AI, cyber, data, and post-quantum readiness — and to do it in a way that creates real mission value for customers."

About Quantum Sky

Quantum Sky, formerly Tyto Athene, is a mission technology company that builds secure, AI-enabled and quantum-ready capabilities for defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. By combining trusted government delivery with applied AI, post-quantum readiness and emerging quantum research, Quantum Sky helps customers modernize critical systems, secure mission data and operate with greater speed, resilience and confidence. At the core of its model is Project 137, an applied innovation and intellectual property engine that turns emerging technology into fielded mission advantage. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Quantum Sky engineers practical advantage for high-consequence missions. For more information, visit https://www.quantumsky.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies, raised over $14 billion in committed capital, and is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC