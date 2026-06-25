Tyto Athene Awarded $51M U.S. Air Force Cyber Transport Systems Sustainment Contract

Tyto to provide enterprise-wide communications infrastructure support across 103 Air Force installations worldwide

RESTON, Va., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal technology integrator of mission-focused IT and digital transformation solutions, has been awarded a $51 million task order for the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Cyber Transport Systems Sustainment (CTS) contract. This 60-month task order award was issued under the Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-3 Services (ITES-3S) Multiple Award Contract (MAC) IDIQ and represents a recompete win for Tyto.

"Winning the 60-month CTS contract—the first of its kind issued by DAF for this critical program—underscores our sustained excellence supporting mission-critical voice and data communications infrastructure and the trust we've built with DAF," said Dennis Kelly, CEO of Tyto Athene. "As a leading industry partner, we empower mission forces to maintain secure connectivity whenever and wherever operations demand—ensuring continuity of command, coordination, and execution across a global operational environment."

Under this task order, Tyto will deliver comprehensive global sustainment services for the DAF's critical communications infrastructure. This includes supporting Avaya Unified Communications systems, session border controllers, media gateways and other mission-essential voice systems.

This work will be performed at Tyto's Network Operations Center (NOC) located in Virginia, encompassing more than 385,000 active voice lines across 103 DAF installations worldwide including the Air Force Reserve (AFRC), Air National Guard (ANG) and United States Space Force (USSF) bases.

Tyto is proud to serve as the mission critical partner supporting the Department of the Air Force's Cyber Transport Systems (CTS) program, delivering the core enterprise voice infrastructure that enables secure, reliable communication across the force. By ensuring resilient call control, feature rich telephony, and seamless end-to-end connectivity from the desktop to global defense and commercial networks, Tyto strengthens the clarity and availability of Air Force voice operations.

Through enterprise scale 24×7×365 support staffed by certified voice system specialists, Tyto provides rapid incident response, proactive system health management, and measurable performance standards that directly sustain mission readiness. The CTS award reflects Tyto's deep expertise in both legacy and next generation voice architectures, reaffirming the company's role as a trusted steward of secure, dependable Air Force communications.

This strategic award supports Tyto's ongoing mission to empower defense and national security agencies with the technology and operational support needed to maintain information dominance and mission readiness across global domains. Learn more about Tyto's defense solutions by visiting: https://gotyto.com/who-we-serve/defense/

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene delivers secure, mission-critical technology solutions that empower defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay ahead of evolving threats. As a mission-driven integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with a hands-on, collaborative approach to ensure agencies have the tools needed for operational success. From network modernization to cyber defense, we help organizations turn data into actionable insights, enabling information dominance and greater mission effectiveness. Our commitment to innovation and customer success drives us to deliver solutions that enhance security, resilience, and communications across the government landscape. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Tyto has eleven offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or follow Tyto on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC