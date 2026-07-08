Tyto Athene, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Names Andrew L. Boyd Chief Executive Officer

Boyd to lead Tyto's next phase of growth as the company advances data-driven, AI-enabled mission technology capabilities

RESTON, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyto Athene, LLC ("Tyto"), a federal systems integrator of mission-focused digital transformation solutions, and a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), today announced the appointment of Andrew L. Boyd as CEO. Boyd succeeds Dennis Kelly, who will remain on the Board of Directors and work closely with the leadership team as the company enters its next chapter.

"Tyto Athene has built a strong foundation in mission-critical networks, cyber, cloud, data and advanced technology delivery," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of Tyto Athene. "Federal agencies are under increasing pressure to move faster, make better use of mission data and strengthen operational resilience. Tyto is well positioned to help customers turn that complexity into measurable mission advantage, and I look forward to working with our team, customers and partners as we build on that momentum."

Boyd brings more than two decades of executive leadership across the defense and intelligence sectors, with experience scaling technology organizations at the intersection of secure cloud, cyber, identity, data, AI-enabled modernization and mission systems. His background aligns with Tyto's continued evolution as federal agencies seek partners that can help turn complex data and emerging technologies into faster decisions, stronger resilience and greater mission advantage.

"Andrew Boyd's appointment as CEO marks an important step in Tyto's evolution. His technical depth and track record of scaling mission-focused technology businesses make him the right leader to build on Tyto's momentum and guide its next phase of growth. His prior working relationships with board member Ed Casey, Chief Growth Officer Sean Thompson and Chief Technology Officer Peter O'Donoghue further strengthen an already cohesive leadership team," said Michael Lustbader, a Managing Partner at Arlington. "I also want to thank Dennis Kelly for his exceptional leadership of Tyto Athene and for the lasting impact he has made across our portfolio. Over the course of three Arlington companies, Dennis has consistently strengthened our businesses and delivered for customers, and we are grateful for his partnership."

Boyd most recently served as IBM's Consulting Federal Defense and Intelligence Industry Lead. He previously served as the CEO of S2 Analytical Solutions and National Security Solutions at IDEMIA, where he led high‑margin product and services businesses, expanded pipelines, and repositioned both organizations for accelerated growth. Earlier in his career, he managed major national security programs—including large‑scale initiatives supporting Intelligence Community agencies in their information technology transformation efforts—and expanded engineering, cyber, and cloud capabilities across the community. He has also held senior leadership roles at IBM, SAIC/Unisys Federal, Engility/TASC, OGSystems, Northrop Grumman/TASC, and SPARTA.

Boyd began his career as a U.S. Air Force officer in space operations and acquisition. He holds a Master of Science in Management of Information Technology and a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Virginia.

About Tyto Athene

Tyto Athene delivers secure, mission-critical technology solutions that empower defense, intelligence, and civilian agencies to modernize infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, and stay ahead of evolving threats. As a mission-driven integrator, we combine deep technical expertise with a hands-on, collaborative approach to ensure agencies have the tools needed for operational success. From network modernization to cyber defense, we help organizations turn data into actionable insights, enabling information dominance and greater mission effectiveness. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Tyto has 11 offices in the U.S. and Europe. For more information, visit https://gotyto.com/ or follow Tyto on LinkedIn.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. The firm partners with founders and management teams to build strategically important businesses in the government services and technology, aerospace and defense, and healthcare sectors. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies, raised over $14 billion in committed capital, and is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC