Quantum Sky Names Sean Thompson Chief Growth Officer

Seasoned growth leader with more than two decades of scaling defense and federal businesses to drive next phase of expansion following company rebrand

RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Sky ("Company," formerly Tyto Athene, LLC), a mission technology integrator building quantum-ready capabilities for government agencies and a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners ("Arlington"), today announced the appointment of Sean Thompson as Chief Growth Officer ("CGO"). In this role, Thompson will lead the Company's enterprise growth strategy, converting Quantum Sky's technology investments into revenue and long-term value for its government customers.

Sean Thompson

"Sean's appointment solidifies our commitment to supporting federal agencies with cutting-edge quantum technology that delivers mission advantage and enables them to operate securely in the quantum era," said Andrew Boyd, CEO of Quantum Sky. "Sean has made a significant impact on Quantum Sky already, jumping into the CGO role, embracing our mission and working to establish strong growth markers for the rest of 2026."

Thompson brings more than 25 years of executive experience, spanning operations and sales, with a proven record of building high-performing teams and positioning organizations for sustained growth and strategic success. Prior to Quantum Sky, Thompson served as CGO at CBRE Government & Defense Services, where he led enterprise growth strategy, business development and client engagement across global defense, federal civilian and high-trust commercial markets. Before CBRE, he served as CGO at IDEMIA North America and head of federal sales for Unisys Corporation, setting sales and growth records at both companies.

"With his proven success scaling enterprises, Sean joins Quantum Sky at the perfect time to build on the company's momentum and usher in the next phase of expansion," said Michael Lustbader, a managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners. "We saw firsthand the significant role Sean played in turbo-charging the growth of former Arlington portfolio company J&J Worldwide, and backing proven executives across multiple portfolio companies is a hallmark of our approach. Sean's role as CGO will be crucial to developing long-term value and signals a continuation of the company's evolution in 2026."

Thompson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration in accounting and computer information systems from James Madison University and a Master of Science in information technology from the University of Virginia.

About Quantum Sky

Quantum Sky, formerly Tyto Athene, is a mission technology company that builds secure, AI-enabled and quantum-ready capabilities for defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. By combining trusted government delivery with applied AI, post-quantum readiness and emerging quantum research, Quantum Sky helps customers modernize critical systems, secure mission data and operate with greater speed, resilience and confidence. At the core of its model is Project 137, an applied innovation and intellectual property engine that turns emerging technology into fielded mission advantage. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Quantum Sky engineers practical advantage for high-consequence missions. For more information, visit https://www.quantumsky.com.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private investment firm specializing in government-regulated industries. Focused on the aerospace and defense, government services and technology, and healthcare sectors, the Firm partners with founders and entrepreneurs to build platforms of strategic importance to national priorities. Operating in markets with high barriers to entry, Arlington looks to partner with organizations within these industries that save lives, improve effectiveness, and reduce costs. Since inception in 1999, Arlington has invested in over 200 companies, raised over $14 billion in committed capital, and is currently investing out of its $6 billion Fund VII. For more information, visit Arlington's website at www.arlingtoncap.com and follow Arlington on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Tyto Athene, LLC