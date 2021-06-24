Quantum Solves Exabyte-Scale Data Management Challenges with ActiveScale 6.0 Software and New Object Storage Platform

"The acceleration toward digital transformation is also accelerating data growth, and we want our customers to have the tools they need to use data to drive their businesses forward," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. "The seamless scalability of our ActiveScale software positions them to use their data, regardless of how much there is, to its greatest potential – whether they're making new scientific discoveries, identifying the business trends that give them a competitive edge, or delivering the next mega hit to the big screen."

Innovations in genomics, AI/ML, earth and space sciences, and the use of video are driving explosive data growth. IT and data center managers are challenged to not only affordably store this data but also keep this data easily accessible for ongoing research, remodeling, and reuse. ActiveScale 6.0 and the new X200 platform meet this need with simple, high-performance access at greater system density, increasing user productivity and greatly reducing overall management, power and infrastructure costs.

The new ActiveScale 6.0 software provides unlimited expansion of capacity, processing, and object count, making it easy to grow and manage massive data. With ActiveScale, organizations can seamlessly expand compute, networking, and storage resources for consistent performance at scale with no performance tuning or rebalancing required. The unique, two-layer software architecture optimizes flash and disk resources, employing real-time heuristics to dynamically place data across all system resources in parallel for maximum efficiency and balanced long-term performance. This is in direct contrast to other object storage solutions that employ static or deterministic data layout policies that directly lead to hotspots and rebalancing tasks that overwhelm the system as it grows.

Quantum's ActiveScale X200 object storage platform is a new, simplified and converged system platform, benefitting from the latest generation of high-density, high-capacity server technologies. Within a standard data center rack, as compared to the previous generation platform, an X200 three-module ActiveScale object storage cluster now supports:

78% greater storage density (14.6 petabytes raw),

up to 7X greater sustained throughput (up to 51 gigabytes per second), and

6X more objects (30 billion)

These greater capabilities reduce overall system footprint and simplify deployment in both large and small configurations. When scaling out with the new platform, capacity, performance and object count are unlimited, creating a unified system cluster that grows to exabytes of capacity and billions of objects. Current ActiveScale customers benefit with the ability to easily expand their existing ActiveScale clusters with the new platform.

The ActiveScale X200 joins the recently announced ActiveScale P100E3 entry object storage platform. With the expanded portfolio, ActiveScale systems can be deployed from hundreds of terabytes to hundreds of exabytes and beyond.

ActiveScale 6.0 software and the X200 platform are available now. Visit the Quantum website for more information.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo and are registered trademarks, and ActiveScale is a common law trademark of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Supermicro is a registered trademark of Super Micro Computer, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, the results of Quantum Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries ("Quantum") may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, such as the software increasing user productivity and reducing overall management, power and infrastructure costs and providing unlimited expansion of capacity. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the impact of Covid-19 on our business and other risks that are described in the "Risk Factors" in Quantum's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media contact:

Kerry Quintiliani

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry

[email protected]

t +1 310 773 3763

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Related Links

www.quantum.com

