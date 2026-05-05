Quantum Space Names Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine as Chief Executive Officer

Bridenstine and his team will ensure Quantum Space is appropriately capitalized to pursue long-term growth and U.S. security in space

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Space, a company building the next generation of advanced maneuverable spacecraft for defense and commercial space operations, today announced the appointment of Jim Bridenstine as Chief Executive Officer. Bridenstine, NASA's 13th Administrator, a former member of Congress and naval aviator, takes the helm at a pivotal moment for the company, accelerating Quantum Space's position at the forefront of national security space.

Quantum Space CEO Jim Bridenstine

"The Theory of Competitive Endurance requires avoiding operational surprise, denying first-mover advantage, and counterspace campaigning. Quantum's Ranger spacecraft is uniquely crafted to deliver on each pillar," said Jim Bridenstine. "As every domain of warfare is dependent on space, the United States must have ubiquitous space domain awareness, unpredictability for resilience, and freedom of action in every orbit. Quantum's Ranger spacecraft is designed for sustained maneuver for Dynamic Space Operations. It is also modular and refuelable. Any orbit, anytime."

Serving as NASA's 13th Administrator from 2018–2021, Bridenstine launched the Artemis Program — the initiative to return American astronauts to the Moon and establish a sustained human presence in deep space — and oversaw a landmark expansion of NASA's commercial partnerships that fundamentally reshaped the relationship between the U.S. government and the private space industry. Prior to leading NASA, Bridenstine served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District, where he was a member of the House Armed Services Committee and supported the creation of the U.S. Space Force.

"Jim is a transformational leader and has defined the most significant partnerships and policy initiatives between government and the commercial space industry," said Kam Ghaffarian, Quantum Space co-founder and Executive Chairman. "As NASA administrator, Jim led the formation of the Artemis Program and understands U.S. Space Force policy and requirements from the inside. Jim is poised to lead Quantum Space during this next phase of growth and as spending on space defense and exploration accelerates. He joins a talented leadership team that includes Kerry Wisnosky as President."

Kerry Wisnosky, co-founder and President, will focus his leadership and engineering expertise on operations and advancing the company's spacecraft development.

Ranger, Quantum Space's flagship maneuverable spacecraft platform, is engineered to operate across Low Earth Orbit, Medium Earth Orbit, Geostationary Orbit, and cislunar space. With patented propulsion technology, extended on-orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, Ranger is designed to outmaneuver legacy satellites and support a wide range of defense and commercial missions for years at a time, directly addressing the strategic vulnerabilities created by fixed, concentrated satellite architectures. Quantum Space is positioning Ranger as a key capability for the U.S. Department of War, with applications spanning persistent space domain awareness, counter-space operations, and missile defense, while also opening new possibilities for commercial operators in satellite life extension, on-orbit refueling, and space domain awareness services across geostationary and cislunar orbits.

Bridenstine's appointment is part of a broader effort to scale Quantum Space, and it marks the latest milestone in a period of significant momentum. The company raised $80M through Series A, completed a Manufacturing Readiness Review for its Ranger Prime mission, now targeting launch no earlier than the second quarter of 2027, and acquired multi-mode propulsion technology, giving Ranger a unique dual-mode propulsion capability that enables both high-thrust maneuvering and high-efficiency sustained operations.

About Quantum Space

Quantum Space builds agile spacecraft to strengthen U.S. space defense and meet the demands of modern space operations. Our mission centers on the Ranger platform: a highly maneuverable spacecraft designed to address the needs of national security and commercial operators. With patented propulsion, extended on orbit endurance, and modular flexibility, Ranger is engineered to outmaneuver legacy satellites and operate dynamically across diverse mission sets. For more information, visit www.quantumspace.us.

SOURCE Quantum Space