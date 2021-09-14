Quantum Symphony Deploys Aparavi Platform to Deliver Data Intelligent Cyberattack Prevention Services for SMBs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- APARAVI® Software Corporation, the trusted disruptor in unstructured data management, today announced the company's partnership with Quantum Symphony, a secure technology integrator, who improves data protection and security for small to mid-sized businesses. Aparavi's channel partnership for managed service providers (MSP) expands with Quantum Symphony to help customers understand their data to mitigate risk, reduce cost and exploit their data with numerous data services powered by the Aparavi platform.

Through this partnership, Quantum Symphony clients will gain enterprise-grade solutions without the headache of managing multiple solution providers. Now, clients have the ability to truly utilize data that may have been previously inaccessible or too complex to employ. The enhanced data services include improved data protection, knowledge of where all data lives, the ability to build efficiencies and leverage data through analytics, reporting and collaboration.

"Quantum Symphony is truly energized to partner with Aparavi to deliver world-class critical protection and services for customers," says Derek Nwamadi, CEO of Quantum Symphony. "With Aparavi's world-class data intelligence and automation technology and our access to clients with specific gaps, this partnership could revolutionize how data is managed."

Quantum Symphony builds holistic technology roadmaps for companies to act as the first line of defense against cyberattacks protecting infrastructures by creating a sustainable cyber hygiene initiative. Aparavi now enables Quantum Symphony to quickly find client data, determine its value to the company and initiate appropriate data security to protect that data.

Aparavi's mission is to put companies of all sizes in control of their data and sustainably increase their business success. Aparavi, through its partners, addresses some of the largest challenges in managing terabytes to petabytes of data into combined data service solutions for mutual customers. Aparavi's Platform automates the identification, tagging and defensible disposal of data resulting in:

15-60% reduction in data footprint

40% cost savings across primary and secondary data infrastructure

Improved performance of primary applications

Mitigation of data risks, cybersecurity incidents and litigation costs

"Aparavi enabling MSPs to provide new data services for their customers without complexity, powered by Aparavi's data intelligence and automation platform," says Peter Worsnop, Vice President of strategic accounts and alliances at Aparavi. "Quantum Symphony is the latest of a elite selection of leading MSP channel partners utilizing Aparavi's user-friendly Platform. We're excited to see how Aparavi's Platform can serve a wide variety of industries and every growing use cases through our selective partnerships."

About Quantum Symphony

Quantum Symphony's mission is to create enterprise-grade technology for small and medium businesses delivered through their growing global network of partners. Quantum Symphony has bundled X-as a service into a simple, value-based package by offering a consolidated Business Management platform that offers best-in-class products in tech's most needed segments. Quantum Symphony aligns with your company's vision to become your key manager within the IT sector and creates a custom mix of solutions to deliver security and peace of mind over your data while managing all the moving parts for an end-to-end managed service experience. Quantum Symphony's Business Management platform includes business development tools, training and content to help partners address the challenges of marketing and selling to SMB customers.

About Aparavi Software Corporation

Aparavi is the trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, helping organizations find and unlock the value of data, no matter where it lives. Aparavi is a SaaS platform with deep intelligence that rapidly discovers, automatically classifies, and optimizes highly distributed data to mitigate risk, reduce costs and exploit data value. Aparavi ensures secure access for modern data demands of analytics, machine learning, and collaboration, connecting business and IT to transform data into a competitive asset. Aparavi is a privately funded company headquartered in Santa Monica, Calif. For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.

