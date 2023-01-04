Quantum Technology Industry and Intelligence Report 2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Quantum Technology Industry Report - Annual Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report is the first annual publication to provide the latest information you need to stay informed and expand your knowledge of the rapidly evolving quantum technology industry.

Covering quantum cybersecurity, quantum sensors, and quantum networks as well as quantum computing itself, this annual report provides a thorough understanding of quantum technology from the latest testbeds, developments in market-driven applications, all the way to commercial software and hardware products trends.

You will receive quantum industry intelligence that you cannot find anywhere else. It is based on information from the analyst's network of experts across the globe as well as from the US and European conferences and industry leading market analysis studies.

What you will find in this report includes:

The latest product/technology roadmaps from leading quantum technology vendors

Novel quantum business cases and applications

Market forecasts for quantum computers, quantum safe products and quantum sensors

Speculations on when and how quantum advantage will make its presence felt and when the "quantum apocalypse" will occur

A review of the evolution quantum computing and quantum cybersecurity standards

The latest news from quantum labs and testbeds around the globe

National and pan-national quantum policy developments

VCs, M&A, and government funding for the quantum technology industry

Quantum education and the quantum workforce

Commercial, government, academic professionals will use our annual report to improve product planning and competitive assessments as well as make informed decisions throughout their quantum operations.

Gain a thorough understanding of the latest technologies, applications and trends from industry experts. Receive industry intelligence you cannot find elsewhere.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1 Why the quantum industry needs this report?

1.2 Methodology of this report

1.3 Plan of this report



PART 2: QUANTUM COMPUTING AND QUANTUM PROCESSORS

2.1 Many ways to quantum computing: Technology developments worldwide

2.2 Roadmap announcements for full-stack computers: The path towards quantum advantage

2.3 Quantum processors: Products trends in the past 12 months

2.4 Quantum computing begins: The first business cases in financial services, pharma and elsewhere

2.5 Market forecasts for quantum computing

2.6 The future of quantum computing



PART 3: QUANTUM CYBERSECURITY

3.1 When will the quantum apocalypse arrive?

3.2 QKD + PQC + QNG: Emerging corporate and government strategies for cybersecurity

3.3 Status and future of quantum cybersecurity standards

3.4 Intelligence agencies shaping the quantum cybersecurity sector

3.5 Influential product developments

3.6 Market forecasts for quantum cybersecurity

3.7 The future of quantum cybersecurity



PART 4: QUANTUM NETWORKING AND THE COMING OF THE QUANTUM INTERNET

4.1 Developments at quantum testbeds in the past 12 months

4.2 The role of satellites in the emergence of the quantum internet

4.3 Recent developments in repeater technology: The path to commercialization

4.4 Growing use of quantum technology to protect mobile communications

4.5 Towards the quantum internet: Commercial opportunities?

4.6 National networks and the politics of the quantum network

4.7 Current and future funding for quantum testbeds, national networks and the quantum internet



PART 5: QUANTUM SENSORS: THE FIRST COMMERCIAL QUANTUM TECHNOLOGY SECTOR

5.1 The quantum sensor sector in 2022 and beyond

5.2 Key product sectors: Atomic clocks and magnetometers

5.3 Quantum sensors: The growing impact on healthcare

5.4 Quantum sensors: Emerging applications in the military sector

5.5 Market forecasts for quantum sensors

5.6 Recent innovations in quantum sensors



PART 6: QUANTUM MATERIALS AND COMPONENTS

6.1 Dilution refrigerators: Latest developments 6.2 Control equipment and software: A growing opportunity?

6.3 Microwave and photonic components for quantum systems: state of the art

6.4 Quantum materials ad semiconductors for quantum computers

6.5 Components for quantum networks

6.6 Market forecasts for quantum sensors



PART 7: FINANCING THE QUANTUM REVOLUTION

7.1 The rise of SPACS

7.2 VC activity

7.3 Mergers and acquisitions

7.4 Government funding for quantum



PART 8: WORKFORCE AND EDUCATION ISSUES

8.1 New educational initiatives for quantum engineers

8.2 Informing the cybersecurity industry about the quantum apocalypse

8.3 Executive education: Do CEOs need to know about quantum?

8.4 Educational and professional associations



PART 9: DEVELOPMENTS AT THE NATIONAL AND INTERNATIONAL LEVEL

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada

9.3 Pan-European and European National Programs

9.4 China

9.5 Japan

9.6 Korea



APPENDICES

REPORT DEVELOPMENT TEAM

