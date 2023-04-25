Quantum Technology Industry Report 2022 Published: The First Annual Guide to the Quantum Technology Industry

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IQT Research's Quantum Technology Industry Report (QTIR) has just been published. QTIR provides the reader with an insider's perspective on the quantum technology industry that you cannot find anywhere else. It is based on information from IQT Research's network of experts across the globe as well as on talks at our US and European conferences. For full details of QTIR or to purchase, please visit https://www.insidequantumtechnology.com/product/quantum-technology-industry-report-2022/.

For a sample of this report, click on Request Excerpt.

Most QTIR chapters include a summary of the IQT's market forecasts from our industry leading market analysis studies. What you will find in this report includes:

Emerging business cases and applications for quantum technology

The latest product/technology roadmaps from leading quantum technology vendors and service providers

Market forecasts for quantum computers, quantum safe products, quantum networks and quantum sensors

Speculations on when and how quantum advantage will make its presence felt and when the "quantum apocalypse" will occur

A review of the evolution of quantum computing and quantum cybersecurity standards

The latest quantum developments from quantum labs and testbeds around the globe

National and pan-national quantum policies

VCs, government funding and M&A for the quantum technology industry

Quantum education and the quantum workforce.

QTIR will become essential reading for professionals in business, government, academia and in the investment community who will use QTIR to improve product planning and competitive assessments as well as make better decisions in their quantum operations. IQT Research anticipates that this 125-page report will be the go-to resource for everyone seeking the latest news and analysis of the quantum technology sector.

About IQT Research:

IQT Research is a division of 3DR Holdings, and the first industry analyst firm dedicated to meeting the strategic information and analysis needs of the emerging quantum technology sector. In addition to publishing reports on critical business opportunities in the quantum technology sector, Inside Quantum Technology produces a daily news website on business-related happenings in the quantum technology field.

3DR Holdings also organizes the Inside Quantum Technology conferences. The next conference, IQT Nordics is dedicated to Applied Quantum Technologies and Innovation and will be held on June 6-8, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

