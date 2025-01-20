Quantum Technology Trends in Asia-Pacific: Insights from Japan Science and Technology Agency

A report on quantum technology developments highlights key trends among leading Asia-Pacific nations

TOKYO, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum technology is revolutionizing the global landscape, with countries striving to harness its transformative potential. Encompassing areas like quantum computing, communication, and sensing, this cutting-edge field has captivated governments, industries, and academia. The Asia-Pacific region stands out for its growing influence and rapid advancements in quantum R&D.

Quantum technology advancements drive innovation and foster collaboration across industries, paving the way for transformative breakthroughs in computing, communication, and beyond. | Image Credit: Kampan from Shutterstock

Japan, fuelled by strong government initiatives, such as the "Quantum Technology and Innovation Strategy," has published 13,000+ quantum technology papers in 1990–2021. Institutions like RIKEN, AIST, University of Tokyo, and Osaka University lead quantum research, and quantum technology innovation hubs foster academia-industry collaboration. Japan's global collaboration, particularly with USA and Europe addresses talent shortages and enhances societal impact.

A recent report by the Japan Science and Technology Agency, published by its Asia and Pacific Research Center (APRC) in March 2023, provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific region's advancements in quantum technology, exploring key developments, policies, and international collaborations, with emphasis on Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

China, publishing more than 27,000 quantum technology papers in 1990–2021, is a dominant force. This reinforced through comprehensive national strategies, e.g., 14th Five-Year Plan and the Scientific and Technological Innovation Plan, which focuses on quantum technology advancement. According to APRC, "China's investment in quantum technologies, alongside its strategic policies, positions the country as one of the key players in the global quantum research arena."

India, through its National Mission on Quantum Technologies and Applications, has published approximately 6,000 quantum technology papers in 1990–2021 and is committed to advancing both basic and applied research in quantum technology. Australia, with over 4,000 published papers, is making significant investments in quantum fundamentals. South Korea, with 3,443 published papers, is planning a 50-qubit quantum computer by 2024 as part of its Quantum Computing Technology Development Project. Singapore and Taiwan, with 2,399 and 2,116 published papers respectively, are advancing their quantum research capabilities through government-supported programs and strategic collaborations.

"Collaboration across borders is crucial for advancing quantum technologies, and countries in the Asia-Pacific region are getting involved in establishing joint research initiatives," says APRC. Noteworthy collaborations include China's quantum teleportation experiments with the University of Vienna, Australia's governmental collaboration with USA and the UK, and Singapore's partnerships with the UK government and institutes in France and Australia.

"The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a major hub for quantum technology research and development. Through strategic investments, collaborative efforts, and a growing number of key players, the region may well occupy a position to lead the global quantum competition in the coming decades," concludes APRC.

Reference

Policy and R&D trends of quantum technology in the leading countries of the Asia and Pacific regions

https://sj.jst.go.jp/publications/researchreports/index.html#fy22_rr01_en

