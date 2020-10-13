Quantum to Join Panel Discussion on Managing Unstructured Data to Unlock Enterprise Value

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Noemi Greyzdorf, Quantum's director of product marketing, will join a panel discussion, "Managing Unstructured Data to Unlock Enterprise Value," October 20, 2020. Ms. Greyzdorf's participation in the online event underscores Quantum's leadership in delivering solutions to manage and store unstructured data and follows the addition of the ActiveScale™ object storage software and appliances to the company's product portfolio earlier this year.

"Data represents an organization's competitive advantage; its value only now is beginning to get unlocked with data analytics, artificial intelligence, and collaboration," said Ms. Greyzdorf. "The age of data requires organizations to rethink how data is stored, protected and accessed. Our retention of data will continue to increase, and its value may not change over time. New paradigms that provide insights into data stores and enable organizations to attribute value to data will no longer be nice-to-haves, but must-haves."

Hosted by Pierre Couture, CEO, Daregraphic, the online panel will discuss:

What is considered unstructured data?

How this data is wasted rather than leveraged for enterprise value

Ways to federate this data to extract value

Strategic contributions this data can ultimately bring to organizations

Session title: Managing Unstructured Data to Unlock Enterprise Value

Date: Tues. October 20, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. Eastern

Location: Online – register at https://www.brighttalk.com/webinar/managing-unstructured-data-to-unlock-enterprise-value/

Additional Resources

To learn more about ActiveScale object storage: https://www.quantum.com/en/products/object-storage/

To read the Horison Information Strategies white paper, The Anatomy of the 100-Year Archive: https://quantum.drift.click/nam-fred-moore-100-year-archive

