Quantum to Participate in The MovieLabs 2030 Vision Cloud Infrastructure Panel at the 2020 HPA Tech Retreat

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced that Eric Bassier, Quantum's senior director of product marketing, will participate in The MovieLabs 2030 Vision cloud infrastructure panel at the 2020 Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) Tech Retreat in Rancho Mirage, California on Thursday, February 20.

As part of The MovieLabs 2030 Vision session, the cloud infrastructure panel will explore the structures and processes of cloud storage as well as the opportunities and challenges inherent in supporting cloud-based storage including across private, hybrid, and public clouds.

"Quantum has long been a leader in storage and asset management for the media and entertainment industry and is well-versed in both the benefits and challenges of cloud storage versus local storage," said Bassier. "I look forward to sharing our expertise with the HPA Tech Retreat attendees."

Session title: The MovieLabs 2030 Vision: Cloud Infrastructure panel

Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020

Time: 8:50 a.m. – 9:20 a.m. PT

Location: Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage

For more details about the panel, visit the event schedule here.

About HPA Tech Summit

The HPA Tech Retreat is the pre-eminent gathering of industry-leading thinkers and innovation-focused companies engaged in the creation, management, and dissemination of content. Every year, for a week near Palm Springs, the HPA Tech Retreat brings together a world-class roster of well-known and emerging leaders in engineering, technology, creativity and business. At the HPA Tech Retreat, the most compelling topics facing the media and entertainment landscape today are presented, explored and debated.

About Quantum

Quantum's technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

