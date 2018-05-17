Quantum to Present at Pure//Accelerate on Increasing Use of Flash and Tape for Petabyte-Scale Unstructured Data Sets

Title: What is FLAPE? Is it the Future of Your Infrastructure?

Date: May 23, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. PDT

Location: Expo Theater, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, California

"SaaS companies, cloud service providers, and enterprise and public-sector customers are adopting flash storage at record rates for real-time, secure data for mission-critical applications," said Bassier. "Increasingly these enterprise customers are also realizing that often the best way to make the most of their investment in flash is to incorporate tape as part of their storage infrastructures for managing large volumes of unstructured data."

Pure//Accelerate Conference

Pure//Accelerate is a 3-day event being held from May 22-24 2018 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco. Further information about the conference is available at https://www.purestorage.com/accelerate.html. Visit Quantum booth #101.

