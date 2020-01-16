Quantum to Release Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call on Wednesday, January 29th

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (OTC: QMCO) announced today it will release financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after the close of the market.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT.

Dial-in Numbers

844-369-8770 (U.S. Toll-Free)

862-298-0840 (International)

Audio Webcast

The conference call will be simultaneously webcasted on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

Replay Numbers

877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll-Free)

919-882-2331 (International)

Replay Passcode: 57411

Replay Expiration: Wednesday, February 5, 2020

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Public Relations Contact: Investor Contact: Bob Wientzen Rob Fink Quantum Corporation FNK IR 720-201-8125 646-809-4048 bob.wientzen@quantum.com rob@fnkir.com

