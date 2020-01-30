Quantum Wireless Deploys CBRS Network in Miami in Advance of Nation's Largest Sporting Event

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Wireless has deployed a new high-speed, broadband cellular network at the five-star Faena Hotel and Faena Forum in Miami Beach, along with a new OnGo™ private LTE network using Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), in preparation for the nation's largest sporting event.

Quantum, a member of the CBRS Alliance since 2018, received approval from the Federal Communications Commission for the CBRS network as an initial experimental deployment of the new technology.

The Quantum CBRS network and distributed antenna system (DAS) are designed to improve wireless coverage, capacity and data speeds during events at both locations. With CBRS-capable handsets, users can communicate privately and securely over the Quantum CBRS network, independently from cellular networks and public WiFi systems.

The Quantum DAS is a neutral-host network, capable of providing service for all major wireless carriers inside both venues. The nation's two largest wireless carriers have joined the Quantum DAS, giving their customers the benefit of improved service at the Faena, with a third carrier slated to join later in 2020.

"The Faena Miami Beach is a perennial award-winning luxury resort, known for its VIP clientele and events. Their guests are accustomed to superior service, and we are proud to enable superior mobile connectivity for Faena guests, staff and visitors," said Dan Harkness, CEO of Quantum Wireless. "We are thrilled to have been chosen to support the Faena's technology needs with the installation of this new distributed antenna system, and to pilot this ground-breaking new CBRS technology just in time for the nation's largest sporting event to converge on Miami."

About Quantum Wireless

Atlanta-based Quantum Wireless owns and operates commercial wireless infrastructure solutions that provide cellular and data connectivity in both indoor and outdoor environments. Using neutral distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cells and related technologies, Quantum Wireless develops systems for wireless carriers and enterprise customers in commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, transit, sports and entertainment and municipal government. For more information, visit quantumwi.com.

About Faena

Founded by Alan Faena, Faena is a pioneer in its field, specializing in the creation of one-of-a-kind holistic environments anchored in cultural experiences and socially responsible projects, which integrate residences and hotels with art and cultural spaces. Faena is rooted in ideas and concepts that have the power to reshape and enhance our world. Its projects are platforms for personal expression, cultural interaction and original thinking—destination landmarks encompassing new buildings, revitalized historic properties, and dramatic natural settings, which Faena develops collaboratively with teams of leading architects, designers and artists.

About the CBRS Alliance

The CBRS Alliance believes that 4G and 5G solutions in the CBRS band, utilizing shared spectrum, can enable both in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity expansion at massive scale. In order to maximize the CBRS band's full potential, the CBRS Alliance aims to enable a robust ecosystem towards making OnGo solutions available. The mission of the CBRS Alliance is to evangelize 4G and 5G OnGo technology, use cases and business opportunities while simultaneously driving technology developments necessary to fulfill the mission, including multi-operator capabilities. The Alliance also established an effective product certification program for OnGo equipment in the U.S. 3.5 GHz band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.cbrsalliance.org and follow the CBRS Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

