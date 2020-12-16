Quantum Xchange Announces Quantum-Safe Encryption for Hybrid Cloud Environments

Any organization deploying a network infrastructure should ensure it is quantum-safe or risk its premature obsolescence. Tweet this

The simple overlay architecture consists of one or more Phio TX nodes that make up the hive or mesh network in the cloud. Phio TX Cloud generates and delivers symmetric keys upon request to a pair of encryption devices to create an encrypted channel without using TLS-style inline key-negotiation techniques. The secure key transfer is protected by PQC and/or QKD in a FIPS 140-2 validated implementation. The exchange of key-encrypting-keys is delivered out-of-band allowing organizations to avoid brute-force, side-channel, and SSL harvesting attacks because an attacker is unaware that a secondary key is in play protected by NIST PQC candidate algorithms or a quantum key secured by the laws of quantum mechanics.

Phio TX Cloud nodes can receive entropy from a QRNG running on a single physical Phio TX-Q appliance, which enables the use of quantum entropy for key generation within the cloud infrastructure. This reduces the chance of key duplication when generating keys across a high volume of virtual machines.

"With multi-cloud environments and data traveling across platforms – from the data center to public clouds and to edge environments – strong security for data-in-motion is paramount," said Gene Savchuk, Chief Product Evangelist and Strategic Advisor at Quantum Xchange. "Add to these concerns the looming quantum threat and harvesting attacks and security-conscious organizations must ask themselves: why wouldn't I want my cloud environments to be quantum-safe now? With Phio TX, we're delivering to clients the highest level of encryption to protect data in the hybrid era and into the quantum future."

The rise of hybrid cloud as the de facto architecture for enterprise cloud adoption has been largely driven by security concerns. In a recent IDC survey, nearly 70% of respondents worried about the security of their data and applications in the public cloud. As the volume and reliance on data continues to grow, and new regulatory pressures intensity, enterprises are seeking new and more advanced encryption methods to better protect data privacy, mitigate risks, and future-proof their crypto infrastructure for the arrival of quantum computers.

These cyber-aware organizations – especially those in highly regulated industries – want crypto-agile solutions that can work within their existing environment; instantly make their traditional crypto quantum-resistant; meet evolving data privacy and security requirements; and provide an easy onramp to maximum QKD security if needed. Only Quantum Xchange satisfies all of these requirements, giving organizations choice and a crypto-agile infrastructure that can easily scale and evolve with the threat landscape.

About Quantum Xchange

Quantum Xchange gives commercial enterprises and government agencies the ultimate solution for secure communications. Its complete key distribution system, Phio Trusted Xchange (TX), is uniquely capable of making existing encryption keys quantum safe and supports both post-quantum crypto (PQC) and Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) for true crypto agility and quantum readiness. With Phio TX's dynamic security infrastructure in place, organizations can enhance their existing encryption environment, select the level of protection needed based on their risk tolerance, and if desired seamlessly scale to QKD at any time, across any distance, between multiple transmission points. To learn more about being quantum-safe today and quantum-ready for tomorrow's threats, visit QuantumXC.com or follow us on Twitter @Quantum_Xchange #BeQuantumSafe.

